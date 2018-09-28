ACC announces 2018-19 basketball schedule

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

All 135 ACC regular-season league games and all 14 games of the New York Life ACC Tournament will be available on an ESPN network, Raycom, CBS Sports, Regional Sports Networks (RSN), or ACC Network.

ACC teams open regular-season play on Tuesday, November 6. Ten games are set for opening night involving league teams, including Duke versus Kentucky in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis. A traditional in-state rivalry game is also set for November 6, as Florida State welcomes Florida to Tallahassee.

The first conference game of the 2018-19 season is set for New Year’s Day, when Virginia Tech will play host to Notre Dame at 1 p.m.

Charlotte’s Spectrum Center will play host to the 2019 New York Life ACC Tournament for the second time and the first time since 2008. This will mark the 13th time the city of Charlotte has hosted the country’s premiere postseason conference tournament. The tournament opens with three first-round games on Tuesday, March 12, and culminates with the Saturday night championship game on March 16.

Another highlight of this year’s schedule is the 20th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which the ACC leads 12-5-2. ESPN networks will combine to cover every game of the event November 26-28.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured seven of the last 18 NCAA Championships and 16 overall, while combining for 63 Final Four appearances and a national-best 624 NCAA Tournament wins. League teams have combined to win an NCAA-record 59 NCAA Tournament games over the past four seasons, including a 54-24 mark versus teams from outside the conference.

Additionally, four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC. Three of the six active Division I coaches currently in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as coaches will compete in the ACC this season – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina’s Roy Williams and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

The ACC’s Regional Sports Networks for the 2018-19 season is comprised of FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, AT&T SPORTSNET Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Washington.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web