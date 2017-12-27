Women’s basketball: Virginia hosts Pitt on Thursday to open ACC play

The Virginia women’s basketball team (7-6, 0-0 ACC) begins its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by hosting Pittsburgh (7-5, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

All of the 2017-18 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA. The game will also stream live online as an ACC Network Extra production.

Virginia brings a three-game win streak into the ACC season. The Cavaliers closed out the non-conference slate with a 2-0 showing at the West Palm Invitational (Dec. 17-18) followed by a 69-47 victory over Manhattan last Thursday (Dec. 21) at JPJ. The Cavaliers shot 50.9 percent (27-of-53) against the Jaspers, the fourth time this season the team shot better than 50 percent in a game. Manhattan shot 34.5 percent. Only one team, Indiana, has shot better than 40.0 percent in a game against UVA this season.

Sophomore center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria) had a team-high nine rebounds against Manhattan. Aiyeotan has led the team in rebounding in four of the last five games and leads the ACC in blocked shots this season at 34 (2.62 per game).

Senior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) had her first back-to-back double-digit scoring performances of the season, scoring a then season-high 14 points against Indiana followed by a new season-high 16 points against Manhattan. Moses, since returning after missing two games with an injury, is 13-of-19 from the field (68.4 percent) and 11-of-14 (78.5 percent) from the free throw line.

Pitt headed into holiday break with a 57-39 victory over Bucknell, its sixth double-figure victory of the season. Yacine Diop leads the team, averaging 15.8 points per game. Kalista Walters leads the team in rebounding (7.3 per game) and is second in scoring, averaging 10.9 points per game. Assistant coach Kathy McConnell-Miller played for the Cavaliers from 1985-89, with the Cavaliers earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament in each year she played, including two trips to the Sweet 16 and a showing in the 1988 Elite Eight.

Virginia is 2-5 all-time against Pitt and is 0-4 against the Panthers since they joined the ACC in 2014.

Virginia is 23-16 all-time in ACC openers, but fell last season 54-49 at Syracuse. The Cavaliers opened the 2015-16 ACC campaign with a 76-56 home victory over Miami.

Virginia continues its current homestand when it hosts RV/23 Syracuse (12-1, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).