Women’s basketball: Virginia hosts Miami on Senior Day

The Virginia women’s basketball team (16-10, 9-4 ACC) hosts Miami (18-8, 8-5 ACC) on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

All of the 2017-18 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA. The game will also be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks and will stream live online as an ACC Network Extra contest (subject to blackout).

Sunday’s game is the Cavaliers’ annual Play4Kay pink game. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear pink to join in the fight against women’s cancers. It is also Senior Day with four players to be honored before the start of the game and is UVA’s final home contest of the season.

Virginia comes into the game tied for fourth place in the ACC with NC State, with both teams holding a 9-4 mark in conference play. Duke is a half-game back at 9-5. Miami is in sixth at 8-5. The Cavaliers are No. 30 in the RPI rankings (as of 2/16/18) and ranks seventh in strength of schedule. Only Notre Dame (at No. 1) has a higher strength of schedule in the conference. The ACC ranks No. 1 in both conference RPI and conference strength of schedule.

Virginia has lost three of its last four games, but all three losses have come against top-15 teams: No. 4 Louisville, No. 12 Florida State and No. 5 Notre Dame. The Cavaliers play at No. 4 Louisville next Thursday, giving them four games against ranked teams in a stretch of six contests.

Sophomore center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria) scored a season-high 17 points with 11 rebounds against Notre Dame, picking up her seventh double-double of the season. It was her second double-double in the last three games after scoring a then-season-high 15 points with 13 rebounds at Florida State. Aiyeotan leads the ACC in blocked shots and already ranks fifth in program history with 114 in her career. She is ninth in the ACC in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game.

Redshirt senior guard J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) scored 17 points against Notre Dame. Brown made just one three-pointer, extending her streak of games in which she has hit at least one trey to 20, but went 5-of-8 from inside the arc and was 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Brown ranks 11th in the ACC in three-point efficiency, making 38.7 percent of her attempts.

Senior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) became the 34th player in UVA program history to reach 1,000 career points, reaching the milestone in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame. Senior guard Aliyah Huland El (Randolph, N.J.) hit the same benchmark in the Cavaliers’ previous home game, the loss to Louisville.

Brown, Moses, Huland El and senior forward Jae’Lisa Allen (Pine Bluff, Ark.) will all be honored before the game in the annual Senior Day ceremony, scheduled to take place at approximately 12:05 p.m.

Miami has won seven of its last nine games, including an 82-58 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night in which Erykah Davenport scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting, her seventh 20-point game of the season. Davenport leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.3 points per game and 8.7 rebounds. Freshman Mykea Gray is second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game.

Virginia leads the all-time series 9-8 and is 7-7 in ACC games. Miami has won seven of the last 10 meetings including a 63-52 game last year in Coral Gables. The last time the two teams met in Charlottesville in 2016, Virginia cruised to a 76-56 victory.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

