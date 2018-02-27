VMI baseball receives votes in latest NCBWA poll

The VMI Keydets have received votes in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) top-30 poll, which was released by the organization Monday evening.

The Keydets (5-2) earned votes for the first time since March 3, 2014, and are the only SoCon team named in the listing. They join the #14 Virginia Cavaliers as the only team from the Commonwealth as well.

The Keydets return to action Tuesday, taking on those Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville at 3 p.m.





