Virginia Tech rallies late, stuns #2 Virginia, 61-60

Virginia fans have waited 35 years to see their basketball team ranked #1 in the nation. The wait continues. Virginia Tech rallied from five down in overtime, got the go-ahead basket on a Kerry Blackshear layup with six seconds left, then held on for a 61-60 win.

The loss ends a 15-game winning streak for #2 UVA (23-2, 12-1 ACC), who had defeated the Hokies 78-52 last month in Blacksburg.

The ‘Hoos had to rally just to get the game to overtime, tying the game in the final minute on a pair of buckets by Ty Jerome, the second with 9.2 seconds left.

After a Virginia Tech turnover, Virginia actually had the last shot in regulation, but Jerome missed badly on a long three to send the game to the extra session.

UVA went up five, at 59-54, with 38 seconds left, on a pair of free throws by Isaiah Wilkins. Blackshear scored on a layup to cut the lead to three, then fouled Devon Hall, the ACC’s leading free-throw shooter, at 93.4 percent, coming into the game.







Hall missed the back end of the 1-and-1, and Nick Alexander-Walker drained a three from the top of the key with 20 seconds left to cut the lead to 60-59.

Hall, then, sent to the line for a 1-and-1, missed the front end, giving the Hokies one last chance.

A loose ball under the rim ended up in the hands of Blackshear, who put the ball in the basket for the lead.

Blackshear, who was fouled on the play, missed the free throw. Jerome missed on a wild three at the buzzer.

Virginia led early, 13-5, at the 13:00 mark of the first half, before a 17-0 Virginia Tech run put the Hokies on top, and they led at the half, 33-26.

A 9-0 Virginia run capped by a three-pointer by Devon Hall would tie the game at 35-35 with 16:23 to go, and then the slog began.

The teams would combine for 10 points over the next 10 minutes, before a 9-5 Tech run put the Hokies up 49-45 on a Devin Wilson layup with 1:19 to go.

Jerome scored on a driving layup with 52 seconds left, and then after Justin Robinson missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Jerome scored on a runner in the lane with nine seconds left to tie the game.

Virginia shot 34.4 percent from the floor (21-of-61), putting up a frustrating amount of shots from three, 38, converting on just 11.

Tech (18-7, 7-5 ACC) shot 43.1 percent (22-of-51) and was 11-of-29 from three-point range.

Hall had 16 points and De’Andre Hunter added 14 for UVA. Robinson led Virginia Tech with 20.

