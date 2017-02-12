 jump to example.com

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Published Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:23 pm

uva virginia techSeth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Virginia (18-6, 8-4 ACC) led 37-23 at halftime, but the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 ACC) started 8-of-10 from the field in the second half to rally back, finally taking the lead at 58-57 on an Ahmed Hill layup with 3:50 left.

A Kyle Guy jumper with 1:13 left tied the game at 61, and after an Allen miss with 51 ticks left, the Cavs took a 63-61 lead with 27 seconds to go on a London Perrantes driving layup.

After a Tech timeout, Allen missed a driving layup on the other end, and UVA had a chance to close out the game at the line, but freshman Ty Jerome missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 9.7 seconds left, leaving the door open.

Ty Outlaw tipped in an Allen miss with a second to go to send the game to overtime.

Virginia had a 68-65 lead inside of a minute to go in the extra session, but a Justin Bibbs three with 51 seconds left tied the game. UVA had a good shot at re-taking the lead, but a Perrantes drive to the hoop ended oddly with the ball coming to rest on the back of the rim.

The Hokies got the ball on the alternate possession, and Allen missed a potential game-winning three with a second to go, sending the game to a second OT.

A pair of Justin Robinson free throws with 37 seconds left gave Virginia Tech a 78-76 lead. Virginia responded with a Devon Hall layup on an assist from Guy that tied the game with 17 seconds left.

Tech coach Buzz Williams drew up a play for Allen with his final timeout, and the senior got in the lane on Marial Shayok, pump-faked in front of the rim, then hit the short jumper over Shayok.

Virginia, out of timeouts, inbounded the ball to Perrantes, who missed badly on the off-balance three as time expired.

Perrantes had 22 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field to lead Virginia. Guy had 12, 10 in the first half, on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Shayok had 11, also on 5-of-8 shooting.

Allen had 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting to lead Virginia Tech, which has a short turnaround for its next game, on the road at Pitt on Tuesday.

Virginia, which had a chance to climb into a first-place tie with North Carolina atop the ACC with a win, instead falls back into a three-way tie for third with Duke and Louisville.

The Cavs host Duke on Wednesday.

