UVA tops Virginia Tech in football: Wait, men’s soccer

Published Saturday, Sep. 16, 2017, 7:30 am

Opoku’s two goals lead No. 12 Virginia past Virginia Tech

uva virginia techJunior Edward Opoku (Millbrook, N.Y.) recorded the first multi-goal game of his career with a goal in each half as No. 12 Virginia (5-0-1, 1-0-1 ACC) downed Virginia Tech (2-4, 0-2 ACC) on the road, 2-1.

Opoku set the tone early for the Cavaliers and quieted the crowd of 2,143 at Thompson field in the eighth minute. His second-half goal was the result of a hustle play in which he beat the goalkeeper to a loose ball at the top of the box, gathered the turnover and buried the ball into the back of a wide-open net. The junior forward now takes over the team lead in goals with five.

Head coach George Gelnovatch achieved another milestone in the contest by recording his 300th win of his career. In the season-opener against Villanova on Aug. 25, he became the program’s all-time leader in wins, surpassing his predecessor Bruce Arena with his 296th career win. In his 22nd season at the helm, Gelnovatch has an overall record of 300-121-48.

Virginia is now unbeaten in its last 13 matches against Virginia Tech and owns a 39-4-4 edge in the all-time series that began in 1960. Since taking over in 1996, Gelnovatch is 12-2-4 against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech held a 11-4 advantage in shots in the contest but Virginia scored on two of its three attempts that went on target. Sophomore Ryan Peterson was credited with is first collegiate point when he assisted on the game’s first goal.

The Hokies scored their lone goal with just seven second remaining in regulation. Colin Verfuth tallied his third goal of the season with an unassisted marker after a scrum in the box.

Tonight’s match was sponsored by Virginia529, the official college savings plan of University of Virginia Athletics.  With Virginia’s victory, the Hoos have earned a point in the Virginia529 Commonwealth Clash.  The score for the Clash is now University of Virginia – 1 and Virginia Tech – 0.  Learn more about Virginia529 and this competition at TheCommmonwealthClash.com.

Up Next: Virginia returns home next Friday (Sept. 22) when it hosts No. 8 North Carolina at Klöckner Stadium.

   
