UVA guard Ty Jerome named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

UVA sophomore Ty Jerome has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors.

Jerome received his first ACC weekly honor of the 2017-18 season, while Bagley was recognized as ACC Rookie of the Week for the fourth time.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.

Jerome scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 8 Virginia to a 59-58 win over Boston College on Saturday. Jerome shot 11-of-17 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range, and converted all three of his free throw attempts.

Playing a career-high 37 minutes, Jerome tallied 19 of Virginia’s 29 second-half points. The New Rochelle, New York, native added five rebounds and two assists as the Cavaliers won their 10th straight league opener. Jerome is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 2.9 assists thus far.

Bagley reached the 30-point mark for the third time this season (32), while setting a Duke freshman record with 21 rebounds in leading the No. 2 Blue Devils past No. 24 Florida State, 100-93. The Phoenix native became the first freshman in ACC history to register a 30/20 game. His 11 offensive rebounds in the game were also a Duke freshman record, and he tied the school’s freshman record with 13 made field goals.

Bagley’s 21 rebounds were the second-most by any Blue Devil at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 38 years under head coach Mike Krzyzewski (22 by Miles Plumlee versus Maryland in 2012) and tied for 12th-most in a game in school history. Bagley currently ranks as the ACC’s leading scorer (21.9 ppg) and rebounder (11.6 rpg). He is second in the NCAA in doubles-doubles (11) and is the nation’s second-leading freshman scorer and rebounder.

Bagley’s performance was the first 30/20 game by any Duke player under Krzyzewski and just the fourth 30/15 game under Coach K. Bagley has three of those (34/15 versus Texas; 30/15 versus Florida prior to Saturday), along with Christian Laettner (33/16 versus Maryland in 1992). Bagley’s performance against FSU on Saturday stands as the seventh 30/20 game in school history and the first in 48 years.