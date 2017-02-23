UVA baseball: Next two Friday games moved to 4 p.m. start times

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The start times for the next two Friday UVA baseball games at Davenport Field have been moved to 4 p.m. The games originally were scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. UVA faces Rutgers this Friday (Feb. 24) and Niagara next Friday (March 4).

Free parking for baseball this Friday will be available in the Emmet-Ivy Garage. Parking for reserved season-ticket holders will be available in the Cage lot at University Hall. Parking in the rest of the University Hall lots, as well as the John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots, will be reserved for the Miranda Lambert concert on Friday evening at JPJ.

In addition, the neutral-site game between Niagara and La Salle next Friday has been shifted from the original 11 a.m. start time to a noon first pitch.

Customers may purchase tickets by logging on to VirginiaSports.com. Tickets also will be sold at the Davenport Field ticket windows beginning one hour prior to each home game.

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516.