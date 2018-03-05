Unanimous: Virginia continues strangehold on #1 spot in AP Top 25

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Virginia is again #1 in the AP Top 25, and for the first time, the ‘Hoos are a unanimous choice.

UVA (28-2) wrapped up a 17-1 run through the ACC with a 62-57 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, and head to the 2018 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn as the top seed.

Villanova (27-4) and Xavier (27-4) are at the two and three spots this week, and will also be in the Big Apple, on a collision course for the Big East Tournament title.

Michigan State (29-4), upset in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, fell to fourth this week.

Duke (25-6), the two seed in the ACC Tournament, is fifth, after beating North Carolina (22-9), which dropped three spots to 12th in this week’s AP poll.

Clemson (22-8) is #19, and Miami (22-8) is 24th.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories