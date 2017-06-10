Turks top Braves, 11-7

Greg Popatak goes 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run against Staunton (3-4) to lead the Harrisonburg Turks (3-5) for their second win in a row Saturday night. A huge nine-run inning by the Turks helped them secure their third win of the season and their third win at home.

Ty Andrus has another good performance, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He extends his hit-streak to eight games. Bryan Arias also extends his hit streak to now four games by going 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Leading the hitting for the Braves was Max Wood. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Stramara takes his first loss of the season, as he gave up three hits and four earned runs. Hunter Seay, fresh from a successful Baylor Bears season, gets his first decision in his first appearance for the Turks in the 2017 Valley League season.

The Turks are idle Sunday, and play their next game on the road against Woodstock (4-3). The River Bandits are coming off a win against Purcellville (5-2) on Saturday night 6-2. Probable starter for Monday’s game for the Turks is Jarred Taylor. Woodstock’s probable pitcher is unknown.

STA 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 2 7 11 4

HAR 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 2 x 11 12 3

Medders, Stramara (6), Silverman (6), Cox (6), Gochenour (7), Duffy (8), and Higgins, Dobos (8).

McCoy, Seay (5), Ramos (8), and Lytle.

W – Seay (1-0), L – Stramara (0-1)

HR – H: Popatak (1)

