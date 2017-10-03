Tiffany announces UVA men’s lacrosse captains for 2018

UVA men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced that midfielder Ryan Conrad and defenseman Scott Hooper have been selected as captains for the 2018 season.

“We are fortunate to have a team of men who are willing to create significant commitments and follow through on their successful acquisition,” said Tiffany. “The two men who have been selected as our captains each has the heart of a leader.”

Conrad (Jr., Timonium, Md.) was a third-team USILA All-American and an All-ACC honoree in 2017 after he led all non-defensive/faceoff specialists with 63 ground balls. Conrad finished with 17 goals and 28 total points for the Cavaliers.

“Ryan is a natural leader, and not simply due to his exceptional talent and athleticism on the field,” said Tiffany. “He possesses strong emotional intelligence, allowing him to recognize both the subtle and not-so-subtle needs of others. When issues arise, Ryan provides both rational and fair judgments and recommendations. He has helped pave the path for many of the first-years, connecting with the incoming men right away to smooth out their transition process. Ryan combines intensity and fun to all of our team’s training sessions, and seemingly to everything he does in life.”

Hooper (Sr., Wakefield, R.I.) was No. 1 in the ACC and No. 5 in the NCAA with 2.33 caused turnovers per game in 2017. His seven caused turnovers against Robert Morris was a season high in the nation. He picked up 42 ground balls to go with 35 caused turnovers.

“The soulful, grounded leader of the team, Scott Hooper is tremendously respected by his teammates,” said Tiffany. “He has a calming presence, yet can be a quick, decisive decision-maker. Many of his teammates voted for Scott to serve as a captain also due to his stalwart and exemplifying play on the field. He has been a steady, reliable starting defenseman throughout his Virginia lacrosse career who spends time with others to ensure the slide schemes are well understood. Scott is a role model for the rest of us as he does not back down from taking responsibility for his actions or the team’s.”