What purpose do Confederate monuments serve?

Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 11:26 am

The very idea that we should move Confederate monuments from public spaces is an affront to history. This is what the president is selling us.

Confederate monumentsAdvancing the question: what purpose do monuments serve?

The president suggests that the push to remove memorials to the Confederacy from public spaces is what is ripping the country apart, not the effort by white supremacists to use the monuments as a flash point for a renaissance of hate.

The history of the statues is very much in line with the aims to provide oxygen to hate and racial subjugation.

They popped up in three major waves: in the 1880s, after the end of Reconstruction, when unreformed Confederates re-ascended to political power, and erected memorials to the Lost Cause as a middle finger to the Union and freed blacks; in the late 1890s, in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, which gave constitutional cover to Jim Crow; and the early 1920s, as a reminder to white Southerners whose memories and good feelings about the war their grand-pappies had fought were fading to get them to stay in line.

In the intervening years, we had the whitewashing of the Confederate flag as a symbol of “heritage” even as it was being used beginning in the 1950s and 1960s at the height of the civil rights movement and the half-century since as a not-so-subtle reminder of that “heritage.”

What purpose, then, do these monuments serve?

We know that they have served, dating back more than 130 years, as a symbol of continuing division between race and class in the South, where savvy political leaders expertly “waved the bloody flag” as cover for the preservation of what was in essence a political and economic aristocracy for nearly a century.

The white supremacists who are now leading the battle cry to save the monuments have much more sinister motives: a Taliban-style patriarchal White America, racially, culturally and religiously homogenous, intolerant of even a sliver of dissent on any of those points.

Basically, 1858.

What, then, about the president’s cries to the effect that those who would remove these statues from public squares are trying to rewrite history?

Well, no, you can’t rewrite the history of the United States to the point of sanitizing our collective experiences to meet the demands of our 21st century sensibilities.

Slavery was literally written into our Constitution. Even the great Thomas Jefferson, as he penned the Declaration of Independence, not even arguably the most important written document in human history, owned slaves at the time he put the words to paper, and did for the remaining 50 years of his life after.

George Washington owned slaves. Abraham Lincoln demurred over the Emancipation Proclamation. Every president and Supreme Court justice and other statesman of any significance between Washington and Jefferson and today acquiesced in the perpetuation of slavery, Jim Crow, massive resistance, housing and job discrimination, mass incarceration and disenfranchisement, dilution of voting power through political gerrymandering.

We don’t have the capacity to produce enough bleach to cleanse the sins of our past, our present and the ones that we will continue to commit into the distant future.

But our collective history is more than our collective sins. Jefferson, slaveholder, breathed life into the concept that all men are created equal. Washington led our armies to victory in our American Revolution. Lincoln did issue the Emancipation Proclamation and prosecuted the war against rebels intent on preserving the institution of slavery to the bitter end.

Women waged a decades-old battle to win the right to vote that had been denied them. We perservered through a Depression and then immediately after defeated a literal axis of fascism, and the seeds of that victory jumpstarted a civil rights movement that decodified Jim Crow and thrust our nation into the modern era.

In recent years, another civil rights movement has extended equal treatment under the law to an LGBTQ+ community that a generation ago was forced to live in so many closets.

Our country will never be the perfect union that we want to think it can be, but every generation, it moves a little more in the right direction.

It’s the moves in the right direction that we need to celebrate with memorials at courthouses and other public spaces.

We should celebrate the progress that we have made as a way to motivate us to want to continue to strive toward progress.

That’s what purpose public monuments should serve: to unite, not divide.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
  • Rookie1091

    So its OK for the people to tear down any and all statues in this country devoted to Black Radicals? There is a right and wrong way to do everything.. this is ALL WRONG!

    • What statues in public parks and in front of courthouses devoted to “black radicals” might you be referring to there?

    • Cayce58

      How many are there?

  • Dirk Disco

    Nazi’s, Racists, BLM and ANTIFA can all suck it.

    • authorbrentwatkins

      Wow. You must have put a lot of thought into that comment.

  • Myko Freder

    In most cities where there is no connection to the person or local battle where the person led or fought it is a monument to the cities racist past. In places or cities where battles were fought, monuments erected by veterans that fought there are memorials, removal would be desecration in a lot of peoples minds and probably everyone mind who actually fought in the war on both sides.

    • mmgsc100

      Possibly relocating some of them to the actual battlefields? Many have been preserved, and it would place these memorials in ‘context,’ as many people are discussing. This would also serve to preserve them as actual memorials, as you’ve mentioned.

    • Joseph Cool

      Everyone who actually fought in the war is dead. And I’m not saying we should just forget them, but descendants of those on the losing side should have some humility, and some perspective about what the Civil War represents in our country’s history. There aren’t a bunch of Nazi statues in Germany to commemorate the dead, even though many regular Germans lost their lives in WWII.

    • StalkingHorseV

      Monuments to soldiers or battles are a different story.
      Monuments that declare, for example, that Jefferson Davis was an American Patriot (Memphis, TN) should be removed from public parks.

  • alimor24

    They Need to go! They hurt more then they help, greater good.

  • tprop

    “Such a National Tragedy – So Unfair!” whines he.

    The needless death of a young American?
    Just an inconvenience.

  • Paul Daley

    What purpose do gravestones serve? Or cathedrals, or temples of any kind. One can worship God anywhere? What about pornographic videos? If we are going to censor our public space, wemight as well be thorough about it.

  • Louis E.

    Having monuments to those who fought to perpetuate slavery treated as of equal worthiness as ones to those who fought to end it is like demanding statues of “honorable” mobsters be given equal respect to those to fallen police.

    If only this otherwise sensible article did not perpetuate the trendy false analogy to the idiotic “LGBTQ+ community” that seeks to piggyback on GENUINE civil rights advances with its false & harmful claim of protection for deliberate wrongdoing.

  • StalkingHorseV

    There is a difference between historical recognition and veneration.
    We don’t have statues of Benedict Arnold for a reason.

 
