Potomac rattles Chris Tillman in 7-1 win

Published Friday, Apr. 28, 2017, 12:07 am

The Potomac Nationals (11-8) won their fifth series of the season, as they defeated the Frederick Keys (9-11) at Pfitzner Stadium on Thursday evening.

p-natsThe P-Nats scored six runs against Major League Rehab starter RHP Chris Tillman (L, 0-1), and blasted two home runs on way to a 7-1 victory.

The Keys got on the board first in the top of the first inning against P-Nats starter RHP Jefry Rodriguez (W, 2-1). After Rodriguez retired the first two men he faced, SS Ryan Mountcastle singled up the middle. With LF Randolph Gassaway at the plate, Mountcastle swiped second base. Gassaway followed with an RBI double to left field, which gave Frederick a 1-0 lead after half an inning.

Despite the early deficit, Potomac scored three in two consecutive innings against Tillman. In the bottom of the second, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez reached on a catching error by 1B Alex Murphy. C Taylor Gushue followed with a double down the right field line, which put runners on second and third with no outs. Two batters later, SS Edwin Lora leveled the score with an RBI infield single. Next, 1B David Masters gave the P-Nats the lead with an RBI single to left field. With two outs and runners on first and third, CF Jack Sundberg drove in the third run of the inning on an infield single to Mountcastle, as Potomac led 3-1 after two innings.

The P-Nats tallied three more runs in the bottom of the third against Tillman. With one out, Gutierrez reached on an infield single to second base. Taylor Gushue followed with a two-run home run over the right field fence, which put Potomac on top 5-1. With the home run, Gushue now leads the P-Nats in home runs with five on the season. The Red, White, & Blue weren’t finished in the frame. RF Rhett Wiseman tripled to center, and scored one batter later on a sacrifice fly to right field hit by Lora. The P-Nats led 6-1 after three innings.

Potomac added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on one swing. With two outs and the bases empty, Wiseman lifted a solo home run to right field. His second home run of the season pushed the P-Nats to a 7-1 after eight innings.

Other than the run in the first, Rodriguez dominated Frederick on Thursday night. The 23-year old went seven innings, the longest start for any Potomac starter this season. Rodriguez allowed only one run on five hits, as the righty struck out five in his second win of the season. The right-hander has now tossed two consecutive quality starts, both of which resulted in a Potomac win.

After the series win, Potomac hits the road for the first game of a six-game road series. Things begin against Salem and wrap up against Down East. The first stop for the P-Nats is a set against the first place Red Sox. The Red, White, & Blue sit just half a game behind the Red Sox in second place in the Northern Division. Potomac will send RHP Joan Baez (0-2, 6.75) to the mound in search of the squad’s third straight win. Salem will counter with LHP Matt Kent (1-1, 4.71) in the opener of a three-game set. First pitch at Haley Toyota Field is set for 7:05pm on Friday night. The Potomac broadcast gets underway with the “P-Nats Leadoff Show” at 6:50pm. The broadcast can be heard on potomacnationals.com or via the TuneIn Radio App.

