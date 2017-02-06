 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces $4 million in Community Development Block Grants

Published Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 1:15 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced more than $4.0 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for ten projects in nine Virginia localities. Since 1982, the federally-funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).  Virginia receives approximately $17 million annually for this grant program.

“I’m pleased to announce funding for ten projects that leverage Community Development Block Grant funding to invest in critical infrastructure,” said Governor McAuliffe. “These projects will help create new jobs and economic opportunities in the communities that receive them. By focusing on infrastructure, downtown revitalization and housing rehabilitation, we are helping communities across the Commonwealth make life better for the people they serve.”

“The CDBG program is a valuable resource in helping address community development issues, particularly in rural areas, associated with housing, job creation, health and safety,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd P. Haymore.  “Since 2014, the CDBG program has leveraged more than $41.6 million to assist localities with developing the critical infrastructure they need to promote economic and community development.”

The CDBG program provides funding to eligible units of local government for planning and implementing projects that address critical community development needs, including housing, infrastructure and economic development. Nearly three hundred non-metropolitan cities, counties, and towns are eligible for this program in Virginia. Grant awards are made through a competitive process using objective scoring criteria developed in consultation with eligible localities.

Most CDBG projects, in accordance with federal law, principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons. Other projects are targeted for the prevention or elimination of slum and blighting conditions or in response to community development needs of a particular urgency.

 

2016 CDBG Community Economic Development Fund, Construction Ready, Water & Sewer Fund, Local Innovation, and Urgent Needs Grant Fund Awards

Locality Project Name CDBG Award
Wythe County Development of Progress Park $ 359,695
Town of Waverly Community Economic Development Park $ 200,000
Buchanan County Coon Branch Waterline Extension Project $ 387,500
Town of Exmore Well and Water Treatment Facility $ 500,000
Floyd County Blue Ridge Center for Chinese Medicine $ 200,000
Town of Dungannon Revolving Loan Fund (DRLF) Program $ 100,000
Wise County IDA Virginia Drone Innovation Project $ 300,000
Wise County Workforce Development for Frontier Secure $ 200,000
Essex County Housing Rehabilitation Project $ 875,000
Appomattox County Tornado Recovery Project $ 879,760
