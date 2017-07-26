 jump to example.com

Hillcats drop series finale, 13-5

Published Wednesday, Jul. 26, 2017, 10:31 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Frederick scored 10 unanswered runs over the final five frames to win the rubber match with the Hillcats, 13-5, at City Stadium Wednesday night.

lynchburg hillcatsLynchburg held an initial 4-0 lead after two innings. Ka’ai Tom singled to lead off the first and came home two batters later by Andrew Calica. The Hillcats continued their scoring in the second. Anthony Miller doubled to plate both Martin Cervenka and Sicnarf Loopstok. Miller scored on a sacrifice fly from Willi Castro.

The Keys pulled within one in the top of the third when Ademar Rifaela clobbered a three-run home run to right. The Hillcats responded in the bottom of the fourth. Castro singled to shallow center, and Tom came around to score from second, making it 5-3 Hillcats.

Frederick claimed its first lead of the game in the fifth. Jay Gonzalez doubled to left to score Chris ClareGonzalez and Drew Turbin came in to score later in the inning on the strength of a Rifaela single to right. Frederick led 6-5 at that point.

The Keys extended the margin in the sixth when Alex Murphy hammered his 10th home run of the season, bringing in Yermin Mercedes in the process. With the bases loaded and two outs, Randolph Gassaway reached on an error, scoring Turbin. One batter later, Shane Hoelscher drew a walk to push across Gonzalez and stretch the margin to 10-5. A three-run homer by Armando Araiza plated Mercedes and Clare to push it to 13-5.

Triston McKenzie (9-5) took the loss after giving up seven runs on five hits over five-plus innings. Cristian Alvarado (6-8) earned the win, even though he let up five runs on 10 hits while working five frames.

The Hillcats kick off a new series against the Winston-Salem Dash Thursday night at City Stadium. Nick Pasquale (0-0, –) will make his first appearance at the Advanced-A level this year. He will be opposed by Dash right-hander Jimmy Lambert (2-1, 4.46). It’s Hair Metal Night as part of 80s week, so be ready to rock and roll all night. Gates open at 5:30 for a 6:30 start time. Those who cannot attend the game can catch it live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Sly Clyde Ciderworks to invest in the City of Hampton
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: What happens after Trump dumps Sessions?
McAuliffe announces milestone in transitioning government vehicles to alternative fuels
Squirrels squander sweep opportunity
Five-run first flusters P-Nats in finale
Republican attorney general candidate John Adams endorsed by 47 sheriffs
Hyra: Transgender military ban ‘incredibly disappointing’
Northam web video offers view of healthcare landscape in rural Virginia
Senators call for reopening of U.S. poultry exports to China
VBL regular season in home stretch
VMI releases 2017 baseball recruiting class
First National Corporation announces 23% increase in second quarter net income
The new Girl Scouts: Racecars, robots, roughing it
Frederick tops Hillcats, 4-3
P-Nats win third straight
Students trek deep into the Amazon, scale the Andes to learn about global food security
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 