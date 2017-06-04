Harrisonburg notches first win, tops Waynesboro Generals, 4-1

Third baseman Chase Smartt (Troy) and designated hitter Andrew Llewellyn (Wingate) each delivered two-run singles in the fourth inning to power the Harrisonburg Turks (1-1) to a 4-1 win over the Waynesboro Generals (1-2) on Sunday.

Right-hander Mason Studstill (Eastern Florida State) worked six innings to pick up his first decision of the season, giving up two hits and one earned run. He struck out five and walked two. Davis Kirkpatrick (East Carolina State) earned the save, only giving up one hit and inducing a double play.

Texas San Antonio teammates Tony Beam and Bryan Arias both went 2-for-4.

The Turks play at Winchester on Monday and return to host Strasburg on Tuesday at 7:30.

WAY 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0

HAR 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 x 4 7 2

Bye, Goldsberry (5), Tolcano (8), and J. Bush.

Studstill, Taylor (7), Devermann (8), Yankey (9), Kirkpatrick (9), and T. Beam

W- Studstill (1-0), L – Bye (0-1), S – Kirkpatrick (1)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com