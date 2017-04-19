 jump to example.com

Ghazala, Khizr Khan endorse Tom Perriello for governor

Published Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017, 9:16 am

khizr khantom perrielloVirginia Gold Star Parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan are endorsing Tom Perriello for governor, ahead of the June 13 Democratic primary in Virginia.

“Resisting President Trump and defeating the hate and bigotry that he sows will take people of conviction and good conscience standing up and fighting back. Tom Perriello is one of those people,” said Khizr and Ghazala Khan in a joint statement of endorsement. “He will stand up for our Virginian and American values of liberty, inclusion and tolerance. He is a leader who understands that this country was built on immigrants, like my family and Tom’s grandparents, and that we are made great when we embrace our differences, not fear them. We support Tom Perriello for governor and will be voting for him in June because he will fiercely resist the unconstitutional actions of President Trump while advancing an inclusive Virginia that welcomes all.”

The Khans received broad praise for their appearance at the Democratic National Convention last year, where Mr. Khan spoke out against Trump’s hateful rhetoric while telling millions of Americans the heroic story of their son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan.

Capt. Khan, a graduate of the University of Virginia, stepped in front of a bomb that would have killed many of his fellow soldiers during a tour of duty in Iraq. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal for his bravery.

“I am deeply honored to have the endorsement of Khizr and Ghazala Khan, two American heroes from my hometown of Charlottesville whose decency, honor, and patriotism are true to our most fundamental values. The Khans and their son embody the deep contributions that Muslim Americans and immigrants of all backgrounds make to Virginia and to our country,” said Perriello. “As governor, I will honor their sacrifice by using every legal tool at my disposal to oppose Donald Trump’s hateful and divisive agenda. Our campaign is about promoting an inclusive, progressive agenda to expand opportunity for all Virginians while making sure that our state stands as a firewall against hate. Together we will make Virginia a greater, more welcoming place than it has ever been.”

