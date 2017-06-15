Game Notes: Turks look to avoid third straight shutout
Published Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017, 12:21 pm
Front Page » Sports » Game Notes: Turks look to avoid third straight shutout
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Harrisonburg Turks (3-8) play Strasburg (5-6) tonight at home. They are trying to avoid their third straight shutout, after being shutout against Purcellville (7-3) and Waynesboro (6-4) the past two nights. Game time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.
Probable starters for the game are Jarred Taylor (0-2) for the Turks and Steven Butts (0-1) for the Express. Both are looking for their first win of the season.
Last time against the Express, the Turks fell 7-3. The Turks had 10 hits to the Express’ 11, but just couldn’t get any runs on the board. Taylor also pitched against the Express, throwing 5.0 innings giving up five earned on nine hits.
Tonight’s game will be DARE night! For more details, visit Harrisonburgturks.com.
Last night, Payton Kenney (1-0) and Tyler Thompson combined for a one hitter as Waynesboro beat the Turks 7-0. The Turks had 5 errors and could only get four on base.
Leading the way for the Generals was Parker Phillips. He went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and a run scored. Kenney pitched 6.0 innings with only one hit and added six strikeouts.
Zak Devermann (0-2) took his second loss of the season. He pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits. Hunter Seay had the only hit for the Turks.
Other games tonight:
- Waynesboro @ Woodstock – 7pm
- Strasburg @ Winchester – 7pm
- Covington @ Front Royal – 7pm
- Purcellville @ New Market – 7:30pm
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion