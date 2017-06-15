Game Notes: Turks look to avoid third straight shutout

The Harrisonburg Turks (3-8) play Strasburg (5-6) tonight at home. They are trying to avoid their third straight shutout, after being shutout against Purcellville (7-3) and Waynesboro (6-4) the past two nights. Game time at Veterans Memorial Park is 7:30pm.

Probable starters for the game are Jarred Taylor (0-2) for the Turks and Steven Butts (0-1) for the Express. Both are looking for their first win of the season.

Last time against the Express, the Turks fell 7-3. The Turks had 10 hits to the Express’ 11, but just couldn’t get any runs on the board. Taylor also pitched against the Express, throwing 5.0 innings giving up five earned on nine hits.

Tonight’s game will be DARE night! For more details, visit Harrisonburgturks.com.

Last night, Payton Kenney (1-0) and Tyler Thompson combined for a one hitter as Waynesboro beat the Turks 7-0. The Turks had 5 errors and could only get four on base.

Leading the way for the Generals was Parker Phillips. He went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and a run scored. Kenney pitched 6.0 innings with only one hit and added six strikeouts.

Zak Devermann (0-2) took his second loss of the season. He pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits. Hunter Seay had the only hit for the Turks.

Other games tonight:

Waynesboro @ Woodstock – 7pm

Strasburg @ Winchester – 7pm

Covington @ Front Royal – 7pm

Purcellville @ New Market – 7:30pm