Game Notes: No. 14 UVA hosts No. 12 Duke on Wednesday
No. 14 UVA (18-6, 8-4 ACC) hosts No. 12 Duke (20-5, 8-4 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9:10 p.m. on ESPN2.
For Openers
- UVA meets Duke for the lone meeting in 2016-17.
- The Cavaliers are 3-3 vs. ranked opponents this season.
- As of Feb. 14, UVA and Duke are tied for fourth in the ACC at 8-4.
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 55.1 ppg.
- UVA garnered a No. 3 seed (West Region) in the first reveal of the top 16 NCAA tournament seeds on Feb. 11.
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 12.6 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Duke game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 183-78 in eight seasons at UVA and 252-111 in 11 seasons overall
- Duke: Mike Krzyzewski (Army, 1969), 990-267 in 37 seasons at Duke and 1,063-326 in 42 seasons overall
In The National Rankings
- As of Feb. 13, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (55.1 ppg), fourth in turnovers per game (10), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.50), 12th in field goal percentage (49.2%), 14th in scoring margin (+14.3), 19th in field goal percentage defense (39.3%), 24th in fouls per game (16.2) and 25th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.5%).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
- The Cavaliers have held 15 of their opponents to 55 or fewer points and seven opponents to 50 or fewer points.
UVA Ranked No. 14/15 in Latest Polls
- UVA is ranked No. 14 in the latest AP poll and No. 15 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.
- UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 5860 of the last 59 polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 61 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. Duke
- UVA meets Duke for the 169th time overall and 73rd time in Charlottesville in a series that dates back to 1910-11.
- UVA is 50-118 all-time vs. Duke, including a 34-38 mark at home.
- Duke defeated Virginia 63-62 last season in Durham and owns a two-game winning streak in the series.
- UVA is 2-3 in its last five games vs. Duke and 2-8 in its last 10.
- Head coach Tony Bennett is 2-8 all-time against Duke at UVA.
- Isaiah Wilkins has averaged 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in two career games vs. the Blue Devils.
Last Time Against The Blue Devils
- Grayson Allen banked in the game-winner at the buzzer to send Duke to a 63-62 win over then-No. 7 Virginia on Feb. 13, 2016.
- Malcolm Brogdon’s (18 points) reverse layup with nine seconds remaining gave the Cavs a 62-61 lead before Allen’s game-winner.
- Brandon Ingram tallied a game-high 25 points, including 18 straight Duke points over a 5:37 span.
- Duke out-rebounded UVA 34-26 and made eight 3-pointers.
Last Time Out
- Seth Allen hit a short jumper with three seconds left in double overtime to send Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over No. 12 Virginia on Feb. 12.
- London Perrantes led four Cavaliers in double figures with a game-high 22 points.
- Kyle Guy added 12 points, Marial Shayok added 11 and Devon Hall had 10 in the Commonwealth Clash.
- Virginia Tech erased a 14-point Virginia halftime advantage and sent the game to overtime on a Ty Outlaw tip-in at the buzzer.
- Isaiah Wilkins had a game-high nine rebounds, but Virginia Tech owned a 41-38 advantage on the glass.
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.6 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.6 ppg & 6.3 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (27).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.5 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies.
- Jack Salt is averaging 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 14 Virginia travels to No. 10 North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tipoff at the Smith Center is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
