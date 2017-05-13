Gaddis helps Furman down VMI Keydets, 8-2

Furman’s Will Gaddis pitched eight shutout innings and the homestanding Furman Paladins took game two of a SoCon doubleheader from the VMI Keydets, 8-2, Saturday in Greenville, S.C.

After taking game one, Furman (27-23, 14-9 SoCon) jumped ahead quickly with a three-spot in the second, led by a two-run home run by Cameron Whitehead, his first of two homers on the day. The Paladins went on to score twice in the sixth and three times in the eighth, with another homer from Whitehead and a Jake Crawford long ball leading to those five runs.

Gaddis, meanwhile, allowed just four hits and a walk in eight strong innings. The Keydets (20-29, 6-14) scored twice in the ninth on Tyler Tharp’s 16th home run of the year, but could get no closer as Furman completed the doubleheader sweep.

Gaddis was the winning pitcher, as the conference’s preseason pitcher of the year moved to 7-3 with the victory. Brandon Barbery (0-9) pitched a complete game and was charged with all eight runs in eight innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Offensively, Tharp and Matt Pita had two hits apiece to lead VMI. Tharp’s home run moved him into a tie for second place on the single-season school record listing, equaling Greg Weddle’s 16 homers in 1985.

Landon Kay had the game’s lone three-hit effort for the Paladins.

VMI and Furman wrap up their series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.