 jump to example.com

Gaddis helps Furman down VMI Keydets, 8-2

Published Saturday, May. 13, 2017, 11:18 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Furman’s Will Gaddis pitched eight shutout innings and the homestanding Furman Paladins took game two of a SoCon doubleheader from the VMI Keydets, 8-2, Saturday in Greenville, S.C.

vmi baseballAfter taking game one, Furman (27-23, 14-9 SoCon) jumped ahead quickly with a three-spot in the second, led by a two-run home run by Cameron Whitehead, his first of two homers on the day. The Paladins went on to score twice in the sixth and three times in the eighth, with another homer from Whitehead and a Jake Crawford long ball leading to those five runs.

Gaddis, meanwhile, allowed just four hits and a walk in eight strong innings. The Keydets (20-29, 6-14) scored twice in the ninth on Tyler Tharp’s 16th home run of the year, but could get no closer as Furman completed the doubleheader sweep.

Gaddis was the winning pitcher, as the conference’s preseason pitcher of the year moved to 7-3 with the victory. Brandon Barbery (0-9) pitched a complete game and was charged with all eight runs in eight innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Offensively, Tharp and Matt Pita had two hits apiece to lead VMI. Tharp’s home run moved him into a tie for second place on the single-season school record listing, equaling Greg Weddle’s 16 homers in 1985.

Landon Kay had the game’s lone three-hit effort for the Paladins.

VMI and Furman wrap up their series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Arnold’s homer helps Squirrels split DH
No. 10 Virginia splits doubleheader with Miami
McAuliffe announces Troops to Teachers Grant
Bridgewater College presents 2017 education awards
Staunton to receive $10K award for Project Dogwood
Liberty rallies, before falling in ninth to VCU, 5-4
Men’s tennis: No. 2 Virginia advances to NCAA Round of 16
VMI drops Game 1 of twinbill with Furman, 4-1
Liberty unveils future FBS football opponents
Tim Kaine tells VCU graduates to become better listeners
Afton Mountain lane closures: May 15-17
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 15-19
Why do rooftop solar panels have to be so big and unsightly?
Virginia Department of Health announces Public Health Nurse of the Year
Virginia receives $9.7 million grant to fight opioid crisis
McAuliffe signs executive order directing state agencies to recognize budget vetoes
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 