Dennis Hohenshelt resigns as UVA volleyball coach

Acting UVA athletics director Jon Oliver announced today the resignation of head volleyball coach Dennis Hohenshelt. Hohenshelt recently completed his fifth season with the Cavaliers. He compiled a 69-88 mark at UVA, including three consecutive winning seasons in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“I would like to thank Dennis for his contributions to Virginia Volleyball,” Oliver said. “He recorded three winning seasons in his five years with our program and brought many talented student-athletes to the University.”

“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to be a part of the University of Virginia athletics department and to run the volleyball program over the last five years,” Hohenshelt said. “I would like to thank all of the student-athletes who have been part of Virginia Volleyball during my time at UVA and the alumni of the program whose support has been tremendous.

“The commitment by the administration to raise the level of the program has been significant. I believe we’ve made strides over the last five years and the future is very bright.”

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately. Associate head coach Aaron Smith will serve as the interim head coach. Oliver did not specify a time frame for concluding the search. The athletics department will not make further comments on the search for the next head coach until the process is complete.

Hohenshelt’s contract was set to expire Jan. 25, 2017. The University will fulfill the financial obligations of the contract. Compensation owed to Hohenshelt will be funded from athletics department funds. The athletics department does not receive state funding.