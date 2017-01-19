 jump to example.com

Dennis Hohenshelt resigns as UVA volleyball coach

Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 11:29 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia uvaActing UVA athletics director Jon Oliver announced today the resignation of head volleyball coach Dennis Hohenshelt. Hohenshelt recently completed his fifth season with the Cavaliers. He compiled a 69-88 mark at UVA, including three consecutive winning seasons in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“I would like to thank Dennis for his contributions to Virginia Volleyball,” Oliver said. “He recorded three winning seasons in his five years with our program and brought many talented student-athletes to the University.”

“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to be a part of the University of Virginia athletics department and to run the volleyball program over the last five years,” Hohenshelt said. “I would like to thank all of the student-athletes who have been part of Virginia Volleyball during my time at UVA and the alumni of the program whose support has been tremendous.

“The commitment by the administration to raise the level of the program has been significant. I believe we’ve made strides over the last five years and the future is very bright.”

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately. Associate head coach Aaron Smith will serve as the interim head coach. Oliver did not specify a time frame for concluding the search. The athletics department will not make further comments on the search for the next head coach until the process is complete.

Hohenshelt’s contract was set to expire Jan. 25, 2017. The University will fulfill the financial obligations of the contract. Compensation owed to Hohenshelt will be funded from athletics department funds. The athletics department does not receive state funding.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

NFL pulls monster ratings on Sunday: So much for the sky falling

So much for the narrative that we don’t like watching the NFL anymore. TV overnight ratings for Sunday’s two NFL playoff games were huge.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 