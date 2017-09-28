College football TV schedule: Week 5

 jump to example.com

footballThe following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 28-30, 2017. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.

* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
 
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
South Florida
at East Carolina
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Jordan Daigle)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
Houston
at Temple
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
Navy
at Tulsa
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
Connecticut
at SMU
ESPNews
(Shawn Kenney, Rene Ingoglia)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Marshall
at Cincinnati
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Memphis
at UCF
ESPN2
(Mike Corey, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
ACC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 29
7:00 p.m.
(15) Miami (Fla.)
at Duke
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Julie Stewart-Binks)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
North Carolina
at Georgia Tech
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
Rice
at Pittsburgh
RSN/ACC Extra/Fox Sports Southwest
(Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Lyndsay Rowley)
Sat., Sept. 30
12:20 p.m.
Syracuse
at N.C. State
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Sat., Sept. 30
1:00 p.m.
Central Michigan
at Boston College
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, Dustin Fox)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
Murray State
at Louisville
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
Florida State
at Wake Forest
ABC
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
Sat., Sept. 30
8:00 p.m.
(2) Clemson
at (12) Virginia Tech
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Big Ten
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 29
8:00 p.m.
Nebraska
at Illinois
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis, Jennifer Hale)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
Maryland
at Minnesota
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
Northwestern
at (9) Wisconsin
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
Indiana
at (4) Penn State
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
Iowa
at Michigan State
FOX
(Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
(11) Ohio State
at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
Big 12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Sept. 28
8:00 p.m.
Texas
at Iowa State
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay, Laura Rutledge)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
Baylor
at Kansas State
ESPN2
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Sat., Sept. 30
8:00 p.m.
(13) Oklahoma State
at Texas Tech
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Conference USA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Charlotte
at FIU
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Middle Tennessee
at Florida Atlantic
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
South Alabama
at Louisiana Tech
KPXJ/KNOE/KBCA/ESPN3
(Doug Anderson, Butch Alsandor, Abby Morris)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
North Texas
at Southern Miss
CUSA TV
(John Cox, Lee Roberts, Dr. Bo Morgan)
MAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 23
3:30 p.m.
Buffalo
at Kent State
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
Sat., Sept. 23
6:00 p.m.
Akron
at Bowling Green
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Bobby Carpenter)
Sat., Sept. 23
7:00 p.m.
Ball State
at Western Michigan
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray)
Mountain West
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 29
8:00 p.m.
BYU
at Utah State
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
Texas State
at Wyoming
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Daniel Jeremiah, Camryn Irwin)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Air Force
at New Mexico
CBS Sports Network
(Sean Grande, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
Sat., Sept. 30
10:00 p.m.
Nevada
at Fresno State
AT&T SportsNet
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
Sat., Sept. 30
10:30 p.m.
San Jose State
at UNLV
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
Sat., Sept. 30
10:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois
at San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
Sat., Sept. 30
Midnight
Colorado State
at Hawaii
Spectrum Sports PPV/Stadium
(Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano, Scott Robbs)
Pac-12
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 29
10:30 p.m.
(5) USC
at (16) Washington State
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
Arizona State
at Stanford
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
Sat., Sept. 30
8:00 p.m.
(6) Washington
at Oregon State
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
Sat., Sept. 30
10:30 p.m.
California
at Oregon
FS1
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Kristen Balboni)
Sat., Sept. 30
10:30 p.m.
Colorado
at UCLA
ESPN2
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
SEC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
Vanderbilt
at Florida
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
New Mexico State
at Arkansas
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
(8) Georgia
at Tennessee
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
Eastern Michigan
at Kentucky
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Mississippi State
at (14) Auburn
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Troy
at LSU
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
South Carolina
at Texas A&M
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
Sat., Sept. 30
9:00 p.m.
Mississippi
at (1) Alabama
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sun Belt
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Coastal Carolina
at Louisiana-Monroe
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen)
FBS Independents
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
Ohio
at UMass
Eleven Sports/NESN Plus
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
UTEP
at Army
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
Sat., Sept. 30
5:00 p.m.
Miami (Ohio)
at Notre Dame
NBC Sports Network
(Paul Burmeister, Doug Flutie 1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
FCS
Big Sky
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
(20) Weber State
at Montana State
ROOT Sports
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:30 p.m.
Cal Poly
at Idaho State
Pluto TV
(Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:30 p.m.
Sacramento State
at (9) Eastern Washington
SWX/Pluto TV
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
Sat., Sept. 30
5:00 p.m.
Montana
at Portland State
SWX Montana
(Chris Byers, Mick Delaney, Grady Bennett, Shaun Rainey)
Pluto TV
(Tom Hewitt, Mike Lund)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Northern Colorado
at Northern Arizona
Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens)
Sat., Sept. 30
9:00 p.m.
North Dakota
at UC Davis
Eleven Sports Network
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Big South
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
North Greenville (S.C.)
at Kennesaw State
Big South Network/Peachtree TV
(Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State
at Charleston Southern
Big South Network
(Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.)
at (22) Liberty
Big South Network/LFSN/ESPN3
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Rett McGibbon)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
(7) Wofford
at Presbyterian
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)
CAA
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
2:00 p.m.
(19) Albany
at (23) Elon
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:30 p.m.
(1) James Madison
at Delaware
CSN Philadelphia
(Andrew Bogusch, Qadry Ismail)
Blue Hens All-Access
(Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Cory Nidoh)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
(14) Villanova
at Towson
CAA TV
(Spiro Morekas, Gordy Combs)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Stony Brook
at William & Mary
CAA TV/TribeAthletics.com
(Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Bryant
at (15) New Hampshire
ESPN3
(Brendan Glasheen, Tim Sullivan)
Ivy League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 29
7:00 p.m.
Dartmouth
at Penn
NBC Sports Network
(Randy Moss, Ross Tucker)
Sat., Sept. 30
12:30 p.m.
Columbia
at Princeton
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4)
Sat., Sept. 30
1:30 p.m.
Colgate
at Cornell
Ivy League Network
(Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Rhode Island
at Brown
Ivy League Network
(Scott Cordischi)
MEAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Thu., Sept. 28
7:30 p.m.
North Carolina Central
at Florida A&M
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
Savannah State
at Bethune-Cookman
Wildcats All-Access
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
(17) North Carolina A&T
at South Carolina State
Flo Football
(Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland)
 
Missouri Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
2:00 p.m.
Missouri State
at (2) North Dakota State
KVLY/NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
(10) South Dakota
at (13) Western Illinois
ESPN3
(Scott Warmann, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Northern Iowa
at Southern Illinois
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
(4) South Dakota State
at (6) Youngstown State
ESPN3
(Jim Campbell, Tim Pozsgai)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
Indiana State
at (12) Illinois State
ESPN3
(Kurt Pegler, Chris Highland, Zach Dietmeier)
Northeast
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
5:00 p.m.
Central Connecticut
at Sacred Heart
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Lehigh
at Wagner
NEC Front Row
(Pete Mundo, John Jastromski)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
West Virginia Wesleyan
at Duquesne
NEC Front Row
(Alex Panormios, Tad Maurey)
Ohio Valley
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
(18) UT Martin
at Austin Peay
Gov TV/OVC Digital Network
(Barry Gresham, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Eastern Illinois
at (24) Tennessee State
OVC Digital Network
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
(5) Jacksonville State
at Tennessee Tech
OVC Digital Network
(Tim Scruggs, Sam Brooks)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky
at Southeast Missouri St.
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Rusty Hendricks)
Patriot League
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
1:05 p.m.
Lafayette
at Holy Cross
Charter 3/Patriot League Network
(Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe)
Sat., Sept. 30
2:00 p.m.
Harvard
vs. Georgetown
(at RFK Stadium)
Patriot League Network
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens, Morgan Uber)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Monmouth
at Bucknell
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Yale
at Fordham
Patriot League Network
(Greg Caserta, Corey Miller)
Pioneer
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
Noon
San Diego
at Dayton
Spectrum Ohio/Facebook
(Mike Hartsock)
Sat., Sept. 30
1:00 p.m.
Drake
at Butler
Facebook
(Mark Minner)
Sat., Sept. 30
1:00 p.m.
Marist
at Davidson
Davidson All-Access
(Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)
Sat., Sept. 30
1:00 p.m.
Guilford (N.C.)
at Jacksonville
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamm)
Sat., Sept. 30
2:00 p.m.
Morehead State
at Campbell
College Football Down South
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Erin Summers)
Sat., Sept. 30
2:00 p.m.
Stetson
at Valparaiso
None
Southern
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
1:00 p.m.
East Tennessee State
at Furman
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:00 p.m.
(8) Citadel
at (25) Samford
ESPN3
(Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece)
Sat., Sept. 30
4:00 p.m.
VMI
at Mercer
ESPN3
(Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks)
Sat., Sept. 30
6:00 p.m.
Western Carolina
at Chattanooga
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)
Southland
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
(3) Sam Houston State
at (11) Central Arkansas
ESPN3
(Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Abilene Christian
at Incarnate Word
KCWX/ESPN3
(Mike Lefko, Chuck Miketinac, Valerie Lopez)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
McNeese State
at Stephen F. Austin
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana
at Northwestern State
CST/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord)
Sat., Sept. 30
8:00 p.m.
Nicholls State
at Lamar
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham)
SWAC
Date
Time
Game
Network (Talent)
Fri., Sept. 29
9:00 p.m.
Alcorn State
at Texas Southern
AT&T Southwest Plus
(Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas, Nick Strong)
Sat., Sept. 30
3:00 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Alabama A&M
None
Sat., Sept. 30
4:30 p.m.
Clark Atlanta (Ga.)
vs. (21) Grambling State
(Chicago, Ill.)
None
Sat., Sept. 30
5:00 p.m.
Jackson State
at Prairie View A&M
PVAM Sports Network
(Duane Lewis)
Sat., Sept. 30
7:00 p.m.
Fort Valley State (Ga.)
at Southern
None
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member
 
