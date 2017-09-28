College football TV schedule: Week 5
The following schedule is for college football games from Division I (FBS and FCS) for the dates of Sept. 28-30, 2017. Courtesy the National Football Foundation.
* All times Eastern
* FBS Rankings reflect the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
* FCS Rankings reflect the STATS FCS Top 25 Poll
* Schedule organized by home team.
The American
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
South Florida
at East Carolina
|
CBS Sports Network
(John Sadak, Randy Cross1, Jordan Daigle)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
Houston
at Temple
|
ESPNU
(Mike Couzens, John Congemi)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Navy
at Tulsa
|
ESPNU
(Mark Neely, Ray Bentley)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Connecticut
at SMU
|
ESPNews
(Shawn Kenney, Rene Ingoglia)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Marshall
at Cincinnati
|
ESPN3
(Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Memphis
at UCF
|
ESPN2
(Mike Corey, Ahmad Brooks, Roddy Jones)
ACC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 29
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(15) Miami (Fla.)
at Duke
|
ESPN
(Dave LaMont, Mack Brown, Julie Stewart-Binks)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
North Carolina
at Georgia Tech
|
ESPN2
(Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Kris Budden)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
Rice
at Pittsburgh
|
RSN/ACC Extra/Fox Sports Southwest
(Evan Lepler, Takeo Spikes, Lyndsay Rowley)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
12:20 p.m.
|
Syracuse
at N.C. State
|
ACC Network/Raycom Sports, also
ESPN3/ACC Network Extra (subject to blackout)
(Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Central Michigan
at Boston College
|
ACC Network Extra/ESPN3
(Dave Weekley, Dustin Fox)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Murray State
at Louisville
|
RSN
(Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Florida State
at Wake Forest
|
ABC
(Mike Patrick, Tommy Tuberville, Paul Carcaterra)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(2) Clemson
at (12) Virginia Tech
|
ABC
(Chris Fowler3, Kirk Herbstreit3, Maria Taylor)
Big Ten
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 29
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Nebraska
at Illinois
|
FS1
(Justin Kutcher, Mark Helfrich, Petros Papadakis, Jennifer Hale)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
Maryland
at Minnesota
|
FS1
(Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Holly Sonders)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
Northwestern
at (9) Wisconsin
|
ABC
(Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Indiana
at (4) Penn State
|
Big Ten Network
(Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, Elise Menaker)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Iowa
at Michigan State
|
FOX
(Aaron Goldsmith, Brady Quinn, Bruce Feldman)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:30 p.m.
|
(11) Ohio State
at Rutgers
|
Big Ten Network
(Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen, Lisa Byington)
Big 12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Sept. 28
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Texas
at Iowa State
|
ESPN
(Steve Levy, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay, Laura Rutledge)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Baylor
at Kansas State
|
ESPN2
(Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(13) Oklahoma State
at Texas Tech
|
FOX
(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft)
Conference USA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Charlotte
at FIU
|
beIN Sports
(Mike Gleason, Brett Romberg, Michelle Gringas)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Middle Tennessee
at Florida Atlantic
|
Stadium
(Ron Thulin, Max Starks)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
South Alabama
at Louisiana Tech
|
KPXJ/KNOE/KBCA/ESPN3
(Doug Anderson, Butch Alsandor, Abby Morris)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
North Texas
at Southern Miss
|
CUSA TV
(John Cox, Lee Roberts, Dr. Bo Morgan)
MAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Buffalo
at Kent State
|
ESPN3
(Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry2)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Akron
at Bowling Green
|
ESPN3
(Jim Barbar, Bobby Carpenter)
|
Sat., Sept. 23
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Ball State
at Western Michigan
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray)
Mountain West
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 29
|
8:00 p.m.
|
BYU
at Utah State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Texas State
at Wyoming
|
Stadium on Facebook
(Chris Hassel, Daniel Jeremiah, Camryn Irwin)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Air Force
at New Mexico
|
CBS Sports Network
(Sean Grande, Aaron Murray2, Cassie McKinney)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
10:00 p.m.
|
Nevada
at Fresno State
|
AT&T SportsNet
(Ari Wolfe, Sed Bonner, Brad Thompson)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
10:30 p.m.
|
San Jose State
at UNLV
|
ESPNU
(Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Northern Illinois
at San Diego State
|
CBS Sports Network
(Dave Ryan, Corey Chavous, Melanie Collins)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Midnight
|
Colorado State
at Hawaii
|
Spectrum Sports PPV/Stadium
(Robert Kekaula, Rich Miano, Scott Robbs)
Pac-12
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 29
|
10:30 p.m.
|
(5) USC
at (16) Washington State
|
ESPN
(Adam Amin, Dusty Dvoracek, Molly McGrath)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Arizona State
at Stanford
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
8:00 p.m.
|
(6) Washington
at Oregon State
|
Pac-12 Networks
(Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Lewis Johnson)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
10:30 p.m.
|
California
at Oregon
|
FS1
(Brian Custer, Ben Leber, Kristen Balboni)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
10:30 p.m.
|
Colorado
at UCLA
|
ESPN2
(Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich)
SEC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
Vanderbilt
at Florida
|
ESPN
(Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy2, Tom Luginbill)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
New Mexico State
at Arkansas
|
SEC Network
(Taylor Zarzour, Andre Ware1, Olivia Harlan)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(8) Georgia
at Tennessee
|
CBS
(Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Michigan
at Kentucky
|
SEC Network
(Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb2, Dawn Davenport)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Mississippi State
at (14) Auburn
|
ESPN
(Dave Flemming, Brian Griese2, Todd McShay)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Troy
at LSU
|
ESPNU
(Clay Matvick, Kirk Morrison)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:30 p.m.
|
South Carolina
at Texas A&M
|
SEC Network
(Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Mississippi
at (1) Alabama
|
ESPN
(Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Sun Belt
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Coastal Carolina
at Louisiana-Monroe
|
ESPN3
(Joel Meyers, Brian Kinchen)
FBS Independents
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Ohio
at UMass
|
Eleven Sports/NESN Plus
(Eric Frede, Andy Gresh)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
UTEP
at Army
|
CBS Sports Network
(Ben Holden, Jay Feely, John Schriffen)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Miami (Ohio)
at Notre Dame
|
NBC Sports Network
(Paul Burmeister, Doug Flutie 1,2, Kathryn Tappen)
FCS
Big Sky
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(20) Weber State
at Montana State
|
ROOT Sports
(Tom Glasgow, Jason Stiles, Jen Mueller)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Cal Poly
at Idaho State
|
Pluto TV
(Mark Liptak, Jerry Miller)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Sacramento State
at (9) Eastern Washington
|
SWX/Pluto TV
(Sam Adams, Bill Ames)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Montana
at Portland State
|
SWX Montana
(Chris Byers, Mick Delaney, Grady Bennett, Shaun Rainey)
Pluto TV
(Tom Hewitt, Mike Lund)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Northern Colorado
at Northern Arizona
|
Pluto TV
(Mitch Strohman, Kevin Stephens)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
9:00 p.m.
|
North Dakota
at UC Davis
|
Eleven Sports Network
(Bill Doleman, Darius Walker)
Big South
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
North Greenville (S.C.)
at Kennesaw State
|
Big South Network/Peachtree TV
(Brian Katrek, Tutan Reyes, Chris Mooneyham)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Mississippi Valley State
at Charleston Southern
|
Big South Network
(Kevin O’Rourke, Danny Croghan)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
St. Francis (Pa.)
at (22) Liberty
|
Big South Network/LFSN/ESPN3
(Mike Tilley, Matt Warner, Rett McGibbon)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(7) Wofford
at Presbyterian
|
Big South Network
(Ryan Clary, John Orck)
CAA
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
2:00 p.m.
|
(19) Albany
at (23) Elon
|
College Sports Live
(Scott Sudikoff, Brandon Noble)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:30 p.m.
|
(1) James Madison
at Delaware
|
CSN Philadelphia
(Andrew Bogusch, Qadry Ismail)
Blue Hens All-Access
(Scott Klatzkin, Matt Janus, Cory Nidoh)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
(14) Villanova
at Towson
|
CAA TV
(Spiro Morekas, Gordy Combs)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Stony Brook
at William & Mary
|
CAA TV/TribeAthletics.com
(Jay Colley, Pete Clawson, Mike Leach)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Bryant
at (15) New Hampshire
|
ESPN3
(Brendan Glasheen, Tim Sullivan)
Ivy League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 29
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Dartmouth
at Penn
|
NBC Sports Network
(Randy Moss, Ross Tucker)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
12:30 p.m.
|
Columbia
at Princeton
|
Eleven Sports/Ivy League Network
(Bill Spaulding, Jack Ford4)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Colgate
at Cornell
|
Ivy League Network
(Barry Leonard, Buck Briggs)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Rhode Island
at Brown
|
Ivy League Network
(Scott Cordischi)
MEAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Thu., Sept. 28
|
7:30 p.m.
|
North Carolina Central
at Florida A&M
|
ESPNU
(Eric Clemons, Jay Walker)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
Savannah State
at Bethune-Cookman
|
Wildcats All-Access
(Nolan Alexander, Larry Wesley)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
(17) North Carolina A&T
at South Carolina State
|
Flo Football
(Lincoln Rose, Keith Moreland)
Missouri Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Missouri State
at (2) North Dakota State
|
KVLY/NBC North Dakota/ESPN3
(Brian Shawn, Lee Timmerman, Ryan Gellner)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
(10) South Dakota
at (13) Western Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Scott Warmann, Danan Hughes, Kelly Burke)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Northern Iowa
at Southern Illinois
|
ESPN3
(Darren Kinnard, Mike Trude, Connor Onion)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(4) South Dakota State
at (6) Youngstown State
|
ESPN3
(Jim Campbell, Tim Pozsgai)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Indiana State
at (12) Illinois State
|
ESPN3
(Kurt Pegler, Chris Highland, Zach Dietmeier)
Northeast
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Central Connecticut
at Sacred Heart
|
ESPN3
(Paul Dottino, Kevin Gilbride)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Lehigh
at Wagner
|
NEC Front Row
(Pete Mundo, John Jastromski)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
West Virginia Wesleyan
at Duquesne
|
NEC Front Row
(Alex Panormios, Tad Maurey)
Ohio Valley
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(18) UT Martin
at Austin Peay
|
Gov TV/OVC Digital Network
(Barry Gresham, Will Presnell, Kristen Eargle)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Illinois
at (24) Tennessee State
|
OVC Digital Network
(Kevin Ingram, Bob Belvin)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(5) Jacksonville State
at Tennessee Tech
|
OVC Digital Network
(Tim Scruggs, Sam Brooks)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Eastern Kentucky
at Southeast Missouri St.
|
OVC Digital Network
(Erik Sean, Rick Wieser, Rusty Hendricks)
Patriot League
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
1:05 p.m.
|
Lafayette
at Holy Cross
|
Charter 3/Patriot League Network
(Kevin Shea, Andy Lacombe)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Harvard
vs. Georgetown
(at RFK Stadium)
|
Patriot League Network
(Matt Martucci, Dave Owens, Morgan Uber)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Monmouth
at Bucknell
|
Patriot League Network
(Doug Birdsong, Kevin Herr)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Yale
at Fordham
|
Patriot League Network
(Greg Caserta, Corey Miller)
Pioneer
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
Noon
|
San Diego
at Dayton
|
Spectrum Ohio/Facebook
(Mike Hartsock)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Drake
at Butler
|
(Mark Minner)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Marist
at Davidson
|
Davidson All-Access
(Mark Plemmons, Michael Fresina)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
1:00 p.m.
|
Guilford (N.C.)
at Jacksonville
|
ESPN3
(Scott Manze, David Lamm)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Morehead State
at Campbell
|
College Football Down South
(Chris Hemeyer, Jay Sonnhalter, Erin Summers)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Stetson
at Valparaiso
|
None
Southern
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
1:00 p.m.
|
East Tennessee State
at Furman
|
ESPN3
(Bob Mihalic, Sam Wyche, Scott Cole)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:00 p.m.
|
(8) Citadel
at (25) Samford
|
ESPN3
(Curt Bloom, Chad Pilcher, Hattie Breece)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:00 p.m.
|
VMI
at Mercer
|
ESPN3
(Frank Malloy, Conrad Nix, Kristin Banks)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
6:00 p.m.
|
Western Carolina
at Chattanooga
|
ESPN3
(Chris Goforth, B.J. Coleman)
Southland
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
(3) Sam Houston State
at (11) Central Arkansas
|
ESPN3
(Randy McIlvoy, Shea Walker, Tatum Everett)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Abilene Christian
at Incarnate Word
|
KCWX/ESPN3
(Mike Lefko, Chuck Miketinac, Valerie Lopez)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
McNeese State
at Stephen F. Austin
|
ESPN3
(Rob Meyers, Kevin Langford)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Southeastern Louisiana
at Northwestern State
|
CST/ESPN3
(Lyn Rollins, Rene Nadeau, Carley McCord)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
8:00 p.m.
|
Nicholls State
at Lamar
|
ESPN3
(Dan Gresham)
SWAC
|
Date
|
Time
|
Game
|
Network (Talent)
|
Fri., Sept. 29
|
9:00 p.m.
|
Alcorn State
at Texas Southern
|
AT&T Southwest Plus
(Butch Alsandor, Jorge Vargas, Nick Strong)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
3:00 p.m.
|
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
at Alabama A&M
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Clark Atlanta (Ga.)
vs. (21) Grambling State
(Chicago, Ill.)
|
None
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Jackson State
at Prairie View A&M
|
PVAM Sports Network
(Duane Lewis)
|
Sat., Sept. 30
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Fort Valley State (Ga.)
at Southern
|
None
1 – College Football Hall of Famer
2 – Former NFF National Scholar-Athlete
3 – NFF Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football honoree
4 – NFF Board Member
