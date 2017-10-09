ACC announces networks, football game times for weekend of Oct. 21
Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 12:13 pm
The ACC announced the following game times and networks for the football games of October 21.
Saturday, October 21
- Louisville at Florida State, noon, ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 14
- Pittsburgh at Duke, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
- Boston College at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Syracuse at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 14
- North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 14
- Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or 7:30 p.m., ESPNU – time designation after the games of Oct. 14
All times are Eastern.
