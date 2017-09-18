 jump to example.com

ACC announces game times, networks for Sept. 29-30

Published Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, 1:30 pm

The ACC announced the following game times and networks for the football games of September 30.

acc footballSaturday, September 30

  • Rice at Pitt, noon, RSN
  • North Carolina at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN2
  • Syracuse at NC State, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
  • Central Michigan at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network Extra
  • Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN2
  • Murray State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • Clemson at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ABC

Friday, September 29

  • Miami at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

All times are Eastern.

   
