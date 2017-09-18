ACC announces game times, networks for Sept. 29-30
The ACC announced the following game times and networks for the football games of September 30.
- Rice at Pitt, noon, RSN
- North Carolina at Georgia Tech, noon, ESPN2
- Syracuse at NC State, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
- Central Michigan at Boston College, 1 p.m., ACC Network Extra
- Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN2
- Murray State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ABC
Friday, September 29
- Miami at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
All times are Eastern.
