Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library seeks items for COVID-19 history exhibit

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will host a new exhibit, “Making History in the Present: A Community Curated Exhibit,” that will share the story of Staunton and Augusta County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum is asking the community to share objects and stories of the past year, including the pandemic, protest movements and the August floods that affected the City of Staunton.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to participate.

Items will be returned after the exhibit ends in March 2022.

In order to collect objects and stories, the museum is offering a special museum box that will be available for pick up at the museum. For questions, or to register to participate in the exhibit, contact Emily Kilgore, Director of Education and Engagement, at ekilgore@woodrowwilson.org or by calling 540-885-0897 x122.

The goal of the exhibit, which will open in July, is to allow residents, in their own words, to share their stories of coping in the last eighteen months.

“We are excited to prepare for this upcoming exhibit and look forward to working with community members who wish to tell their stories,” Kilgore said. “We believe it will show the true spirit, resilience, and ability of our neighbors.”

More information about this upcoming exhibit is available at www.woodrowwilson.org.

The exhibit is part of a recent Institute of Museum and Library Services grant that was awarded to the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in September 2020. IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations.

The agency’s mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Its grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive.

To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.

