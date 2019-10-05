Women’s Soccer: VMI falls, 2-1, to Wofford in SoCon play
The VMI women’s soccer team came up on the short end of a 2-1 contest Friday night at Wofford.
Maria Vargas scored with just three minutes left to play in the game, an important goal that broke a nine-game scoreless streak for the Keydets.
The Terriers jumped ahead early on the Keydets with two goals in the opening eight minutes of play. Dani Segovia scored at the 3:20 mark off an assist from Paige Miller, and Katie Gilligan responded just moments later at the 7:53 mark with the game-winning goal
For the second straight game the Keydets (1-10-1. 0-3) came out strong in the second half and outshot the Terriers by a 7-2 count in the final 45 minutes and 9-6 overall.
Vargas finished with three shots in the game while Sierra Brewer and Natalie Carpenter both contributed two. Sarah Anschutz and Maggie Beckman were also credited with shot attempts.
The Keydets continue conference play Sunday at Furman with a kickoff slated for 2 p.m.
