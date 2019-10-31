Women’s Soccer: Undefeated R-MC moves past Royals

The EMU soccer women lost at current ODAC standings leader, Randolph-Macon, on Wednesday by a score of 5-0. The loss puts the Royals record to 9-6-1 on the season and 3-5-1 in the conference with just one game remaining.

EMU returns home for their final match of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 2 against Sweet Briar at 1:00pm. A win would secure the No. 9 seed in the ODAC Tournament, sending the Royals to play on Monday at either Ferrum or Lynchburg, depending on how the final standings shake out.

The Yellow Jackets got out to a fast start scoring in the 6th minute of the game on a goal by Gabby Nelson. Laura Troyer (Millersburg, Ohio/Central Christian) put the Royals’ only shot of the first half on goal also in the 6th minute, but it was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 13th minute, Randolph-Macon added a second goal followed by a third in the 22nd minute to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Casey Kent scored her second goal of the night in the 73rd minute for the Yellow Jackets. Then in the 79th minute the fifth R-MC goal was scored by Madi Powell. Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) let off three shot attempts as the game winded down in the final minutes.

Randolph-Macon had the advantage in shots 36-6 while also earning more corner kicks than EMU 6-1. Leah Wenger (Broadway, Va./Eastern Mennonite) had ten saves in net.

