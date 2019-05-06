Women’s Lacrosse: UVA to host NCAA Tournament first, second rounds

The UVA women’s lacrosse team (12-6) earned the No. 6 seed in the 2019 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship and a first round bye.

The Cavaliers will host first and second round games on Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12 at Klöckner Stadium after earning an at-large bid in the 28-team field.

Navy (15-4) and High Point (15-4) will get the action started on Friday with the game starting at 7 p.m. Virginia will play the winner of Friday’s game at noon on Sunday.

The winner of Sunday’s game will advance to play in a quarterfinal match-up on Saturday, May 18 at a location to be determined against the winner of the first and second round games being contested in Chapel Hill, N.C.

“We are super excited and really proud of a solid regular-season to that that 6-seed in a really talented pool of teams, says a lot about our strength of schedule and our abilities,” head coach Julie Myers said. “High Point/Navy is going to be a battle. We will be preparing for both of those teams and making every effort possible to keep our season going as long as we can.”

This will be the Cavaliers’ 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season, the Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA Second Round before falling to eventual NCAA Champion JMU.

Fans can purchase tickets at a discounted rate in advance beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 6 by going online to VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. Advanced sales and online purchases are $8 for reserved seats (if available) and $5 for general admission.

At the game day window, reserved tickets are $10 and general admission will be $8. Students of participating school tickets are $5 on line and or at the booth day of game. Reserved season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their same seats they held for the Lacrosse season, till Tuesday 5-7-19 5pm, please call the ticket office at (800) 542-8821.

