Women’s Basketball: Liberty tops Miami (Ohio) with balanced scoring

Four of Liberty’s starters scored in double figures on Friday, helping the Lady Flames top Miami (Ohio) by a 65-53 count on the opening day of the Miami (Fla.) Thanksgiving Classic at the Watsco Center.

Liberty (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak by racing out to an 18-4 lead and later withstanding several Miami comeback attempts. The Lady Flames’ double-digit scorers included Ashtyn Baker (12 points, 7 rebounds), Ria Gulley (12 points, season-high 6 rebounds), Bridgette Rettstatt (11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals) and Asia Todd (11 points).

The Lady Flames limited the RedHawks (4-3) to a season-low 53 points on 28.6 percent (18-of-63) from the field. Lauren Dickerson (13 points) was held well below her season scoring average of 20.5 ppg.

Lauren Dickerson’s three-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter trimmed Miami’s deficit to four points (44-40).

Ria Gulley answered with a triple on the other end, kick-starting a 17-3 run which spanned the third and fourth quarters and sealed Liberty’s win. The extended surge featured seven points by Bridgette Rettstatt and a long shot clock buzzer-beating triple by Gulley midway through the final period.

