Women’s Basketball: Liberty tops Miami (Ohio) with balanced scoring
Four of Liberty’s starters scored in double figures on Friday, helping the Lady Flames top Miami (Ohio) by a 65-53 count on the opening day of the Miami (Fla.) Thanksgiving Classic at the Watsco Center.
Liberty (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak by racing out to an 18-4 lead and later withstanding several Miami comeback attempts. The Lady Flames’ double-digit scorers included Ashtyn Baker (12 points, 7 rebounds), Ria Gulley (12 points, season-high 6 rebounds), Bridgette Rettstatt (11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals) and Asia Todd (11 points).
The Lady Flames limited the RedHawks (4-3) to a season-low 53 points on 28.6 percent (18-of-63) from the field. Lauren Dickerson (13 points) was held well below her season scoring average of 20.5 ppg.
Lauren Dickerson’s three-pointer with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter trimmed Miami’s deficit to four points (44-40).
Ria Gulley answered with a triple on the other end, kick-starting a 17-3 run which spanned the third and fourth quarters and sealed Liberty’s win. The extended surge featured seven points by Bridgette Rettstatt and a long shot clock buzzer-beating triple by Gulley midway through the final period.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.