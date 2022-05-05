Winning entries named in the 2021-22 VHSL Creative Writing Contest

The VHSL has announced the winning entries and results for the 2021-22 Creative Writing Contest for Essay, Short Story, and Poetry.

Colgan High School placed first with the top folder, followed by Thomas Jefferson S&T and James Madison.

The top writing awards went to Mikenna Corcoran from James Madison for her essay, “Whoosh”; Miriam Fabrycky from W.T. Woodson for her short story, “Pain d’Epice”; and Indigo Green from Colgan for “Momma Sang Da Blues” in poetry.

