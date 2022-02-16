Why is everyone obsessing over CBD gummies?

With the recent explosion of CBD products hitting the consumer marketplace and into our homes, many people are obsessing over CBD gummies. What is it about these little colored and different-shaped treats that is driving everyone insane? Well, if you’re new to CBD, recent discoveries have shown that CBD may hold some promise.

Although Epidiolex is the only FDA-approved cannabidiol (CBD) used to treat seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in those ages one year and older, CBD case studies and testimonies from real CBD users report a wide range of therapeutic benefits.

To learn more about the potential health benefits of CBD gummies and a number of different ways this tasty little treat may help you improve your health, keep reading.

What are CBD gummies?

CBD gummies are tiny gelatin treats much like a red jelly fish and are infused with CBD, the compound found in the hemp and cannabis plant. CBD, unlike THC, will not get people high; however, certain CBD gummies do contain trace amounts of THC, generally .03% or less.

Therefore, it is important to read the certificate of analysis (COA) on the package of CBD gummies. The COA can be found on the packing labels themselves or by visiting the laboratories website. CBD gummies that are infused with hemp are the safest as they contain zero THC.

CBD products derived from cannabis plants need to be tested, ensuring those who do not want the psychoactive effects of THC don’t get high or fail a urinalysis drug test.

Below are some factors that are making people go crazy over these delicious and CBD infused products:

Many health benefits

One of the biggest reasons that people are going bonkers over CBD gummies are the health benefits that case studies are showing that may provide relief for both mental and physical health. Infusing CBD into candy-like gummy worms is a brilliant idea. It makes taking CBD an easy, fast, and delicious way to ingest its potential health benefits.

Sleep disorders

Many people suffer from a sleep disorder or have insomnia symptoms. Therefore, believe it or not, CBD gummies could help you get a better night’s sleep as certain CBD products contain:

Broad-spectrum CBD

5-HTP

Melatonin

Ashwagandha

L-theanine

Tapioca Syrup

Pectin

GABA

And others

According to recent research, CBD may promote relaxation, making for a better and more restful night’s sleep. CBD is known for slowing down the thought process in our brains that helps to eliminate the stress that keeps us awake at night.

Anxiety and depression disorders

There are several online testimonies and case studies where CBD gummies have been shown to hold some promise for those living with anxiety and depression symptoms. Many people are discovering that CBD oils are a better alternative over those of prescription medications due to the fact that they are non-habit forming.

Chronic pain

CBD for pain is a relatively new thing that many are discovering comes with a variety of benefits for chronic pain. People living with chronic pain often find that they have to learn how to live with the pain symptoms but many are using CBD gummies to manage the pain, avoiding prescription medications like opiates that are very addictive.

Everyday problems

There are several everyday problems that CBD gummies may provide relief for, such as a bad toothache, sore muscles, stress, and anxiety. While CBD isn’t designed to treat, cure, or diagnose the issue, it could help you until you see your primary health care provider.

One of the biggest reasons that people are obsessing over CBD gummies is the fact that they do not have any side effects like prescription medication does. Since each case is different, if you live with a medical condition, it may be best to consult your doctor before taking CBD for pain or any other health condition.

CBD gummies are a better alternative

According to many psychotherapists and doctors, they are recommending the use of CBD for a variety of health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). CBD gummies are safer than CBD vaping products or smokable CBD flowers that contain carcinogens and other toxic byproducts.

CBD gummies are typically sold by the bottle of a package and each gummy has a predetermined amount of CBD, making dosing an easier way to know how much CBD you are consuming. However, CBD oils contain a dropper that gives you the right amount of CBD per serving.

Before buying or taking CBD gummies, always make sure you are purchasing products from a quality supplier and getting what you paid for to eliminate getting a product that may not contain the proper amount of CBD or any at all.

Story by Nick Sar