Waynesboro teen in custody following reported vehicle theft

A 17-year-old Waynesboro juvenile faces two charges following the theft of a vehicle reported early Friday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a Waynesboro police officer took a report for a stolen 2018 Volkswagen Atlas that had been taken overnight from the area of Shawnee Road and Northgate Avenue in the City of Waynesboro.

Approximately one hour later, the vehicle was observed occupied and running in the area of South Laurel Avenue and 12th Street. Upon arrival, officers safely secured the stolen vehicle and detained the male juvenile operator, who was found sleeping in the driver’s seat.

As the officers were attempting to awaken the juvenile, one of them observed a 40 caliber Glock handgun stuck between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle. They safely secured the firearm as well with no further incident.

The teen is currently in the custody of the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

No additional information will be released at this time.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google