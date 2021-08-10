Waynesboro rally elicits support for voting, democracy bills

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, 1:53 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

us politics
(© Andrea Izzotti – stock.adobe.com)

The local chapter of RepresentUs is hosting a rally at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Downtown Waynesboro to show support for democracy safeguarding legislation making its way through Congress.

The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Yancey Municipal Building, which is located at 503 W. Main St., Waynesboro.

The rally is meant to show support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act, which include measures protecting the right to vote and setting new procedures for drawing legislative district lines.


Augusta Health Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press