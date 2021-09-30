Waynesboro Public Schools celebrating Walk to School Week

Students, parents, teachers and community volunteers will be walking to school in Waynesboro next week to emphasize the importance of creating safe routes to school, increasing physical activity among children, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and their community.

This event is being organized with several community partners including Augusta Health, the Central Shenandoah Office on Youth, the Waynesboro YMCA and the City of Waynesboro.

“Last school year, a variety of challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic kept the school division from hosting our annual Walk to School Week,” said Dr. Ryan Barber, Executive Director of Student Services. “The school division, community partners and volunteers help raise awareness of how walking improves wellness for our community through this fun event. I am so excited to be able to bring this event back to our community.”

Students from Berkeley Glenn Elementary School, Wenonah Elementary School, Westwood Hills Elementary School, William Perry Elementary School and Kate Collins Middle Schools will be taking part in this event. Each day of the week, students from a specific school will be dropped off at a designated location by their bus. Students will then walk to their school together as a group.

Members of the community should be aware that on these days there will be an increased number of students walking between 7:30 a.m – 8:30 a.m. Please drive with caution and support our students.

Day of the Week School Bus Drop

Monday: Berkeley Glenn Elementary, Waynesboro YMCA

Tuesday: Kate Collins Middle School, Wayne Hills Center

Wednesday: Westwood Hills Elementary Ridgeview Park, near playground

Thursday: William Perry Elementary, Food Lion Parking Lot

Friday: Wenonah Elementary School, corner of 8th and Charlotte