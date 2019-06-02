Waynesboro Public Library events: June 2019

Highlighted Events

Summer Reading Blasts Off! with Magician Wes Iseli

Saturday, June 1, 2:00 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of Summer Reading! Magician & illusionist Wes Iseli brings fast-paced, interactive magic to the library. All ages.

Teen Gaming

Friday, June 7, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Video games, board games, and card games. And, most importantly, pizza! Ages 12-18.

Midday Music

Reggae: The Music of Jamaica

Wednesday, June 12, 12:00 p.m.

Join Chris “Peanut” Whitley and Greg Ward as they share the upbeat rhythms of reggae music. Keyboardist Whitley tours with the Jamaican roots reggae group Culture and blues and reggae musician Corey Harris. Greg Ward is a vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and producer who tours as “a one man reggae band.” Fun for all ages. Light lunch provided.

ACEs and Hearts: Youth Resilience and Our Community

Thursday, June 13, 6:30 p.m.

Screening of the documentary Paper Tigers which follows an alternative high school that radically changed its approach to disciplining students, becoming a promising model for how to break the cycles of poverty, violence and disease that affect many families. Followed by a discussion with local experts about implementing these ideas in our community. Co-sponsored by the Greater Augusta Wellness Partnership.

Jerry Schneider, the Butterfly Guy

Thursday, June 20, 6:00 p.m.

What do you know about butterflies? Jerry Schneider teaches all about these amazing insects, plus a butterfly t-shirt craft you can keep. All ages. Registration required. Please bring a plain white t-shirt.

Technology Classes

Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library at 540-942-6746, or registering at the front desk.

Apple Devices: iPhone & iPads

Friday, June 7, 11:00 a.m.

An introduction to your iPhone or iPad, covering navigation, settings, downloading apps and care of your device. Please bring your Apple device to this class. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Android Devices

Wednesday, June 19, 11:00 a.m.

Learn the basics of using a device that runs on Google’s Android operating system, including navigation, settings and downloading apps. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, June 14, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28, 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Due to copyright restrictions we cannot list the movie title, but you can find the listing on our website: WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org, or call 540-942-6746.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

New!

Science Fiction Fan Club

Meetings: 4th Saturdays, 1 – 4p.m. (June 29 & July 27)

All-ages fandom group for everything sci fi—books, movies, television, cosplay, comics and more.

Weekly Programs

Monday

9:30 a.m., Swing and Sway.

This music and movement class is just the thing you need to get started in the morning. No stories, just song and dance. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.

Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

NEW TIME!

First Tuesdays each month, 6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose Time is an interactive program featuring songs, fingerplays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

Thursday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose time is an interactive program featuring songs, finger-plays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

4:00 p.m., Masterminds

Full STEAM ahead! Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are the waves of the future. (Ages 5-12) are invited to take part in fun experiments and interactive lessons. Activities will vary but fun is guaranteed.

4:00 p.m., Junior Masterminds

Junior Masterminds is perfect for preschoolers who want to go full STEAM ahead. It is focused mainly on building, with a scientific flair. If you are too young for Masterminds (ages 0-5) this program is for you.

Saturday

NEW TIME!

Third Saturdays each month, 9:30 a.m., Saturday Happy Tales.

A story, a snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google