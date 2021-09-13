Waynesboro Police investigating armed robbery at convenience store
The Waynesboro Police Department responded to the Royal Mart convenience store located at 501 Rife Road Sunday just after 8:30 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.
The preliminary investigation determined a male subject wearing dark pants and a “Champion” long-sleeve hoodie with a mask on entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
No injuries occurred as a result of this robbery.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540)-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-2017.