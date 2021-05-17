Warner, Kaine announce $10M in federal funding for Virginia aiports

Published Monday, May. 17, 2021, 7:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $10,575,962 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund projects at seven airports across the Commonwealth.

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, which supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports across the nation.

A portion of the funding also comes from the American Rescue Plan supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“With the COVID-19 crisis almost in the rearview mirror and families beginning to plan their summer getaways, we’re pleased to see these funds go towards safety improvements at airports across the Commonwealth,” the senators said in a joint statement.

Related

Comments