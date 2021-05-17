Warner, Kaine announce $10M in federal funding for Virginia aiports
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $10,575,962 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund projects at seven airports across the Commonwealth.
The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, which supports infrastructure improvement projects at airports across the nation.
A portion of the funding also comes from the American Rescue Plan supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.
“With the COVID-19 crisis almost in the rearview mirror and families beginning to plan their summer getaways, we’re pleased to see these funds go towards safety improvements at airports across the Commonwealth,” the senators said in a joint statement.
- Tazewell County Airport will receive $750,000 in federal funds to rehabilitate runway lights.
- Danville Regional Airport will receive $172,222 to rehabilitate an apron.
- Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport will receive $1,189,592 in federal funds for lighting system repairs in order to ensure safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions. In addition, it will receive another $489,000 in funds for runway rehabilitation.
- Lynchburg Regional Airport will receive $2,082,588 in federal funds to construct an apron.
- Hampton Roads Executive Airport will receive $665,445 in federal funds to rehabilitate a taxiway.
- Norfolk International Airport will receive $5,143,782 in federal funds to rehabilitate a taxiway.
- Accomack County Airport will receive $83,333 in federal funds to construct a taxiway.