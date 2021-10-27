Want to get involved in your city? Apply to be on a board or commission

The City of Charlottesville provides a wide variety of boards and commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of the city.

Review current openings on our website and apply online.

The city has immediate openings on the following boards & commissions:

Board of Architectural Review

Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority

Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Committee

Community Policy and Management Team

Historic Resources Committee

Housing Advisory Committee

Minority Business Commission

Personnel Appeals Board

Police Civilian Review Board

Sister Cities Commission

Social Services Advisory Board

Vendor Appeals Board

Youth Council

The deadline to apply for these openings is either Nov. 29 or Dec. 10. Check the specific board vacancy for details.

Visit the Boards and Commissions pages on our website to learn about other opportunities to participate.

