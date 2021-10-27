Want to get involved in your city? Apply to be on a board or commission
The City of Charlottesville provides a wide variety of boards and commissions that encourage members to participate in discussions that affect and shape the future of the city.
Review current openings on our website and apply online.
The city has immediate openings on the following boards & commissions:
- Board of Architectural Review
- Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport Authority
- Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Committee
- Community Policy and Management Team
- Historic Resources Committee
- Housing Advisory Committee
- Minority Business Commission
- Personnel Appeals Board
- Police Civilian Review Board
- Sister Cities Commission
- Social Services Advisory Board
- Vendor Appeals Board
- Youth Council
The deadline to apply for these openings is either Nov. 29 or Dec. 10. Check the specific board vacancy for details.
Visit the Boards and Commissions pages on our website to learn about other opportunities to participate.