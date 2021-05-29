VMI’s Gavin Jenkins finishes run at NCAA East Regional

VMI junior Gavin Jenkins finished his season Friday night at the NCAA Regional in Jacksonville.

The Chester Gap native placed 30th overall in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:10.16, eighth in the second heat of the event.

“I could not be prouder of Gavin’s progress and work over all three seasons this year,” said VMI Director of Track and Field Darrin Webb. “It is a very tough challenge to peak three times during one academic year, but he had three outstanding championships this year. He finished this year with a school record time of 8:44 in the steeple and a 14:02 in the 5k, two second-place finishes at the SoCon outdoor championships and of course qualifying to the NCAA Regional. These are all great accomplishments.”

Two weeks ago at the Lee University Last Chance Meet, Jenkins earned a school record time of 8:44.56, edging out VMI great Donnie Cowart ’09 for the VMI all-time mark by a tenth of a second.

At the SoCon Outdoor Championships in early May, he earned All-Conference marks in both the steeplechase and 5,000-meter.

Jenkins’ impressive run at the East Regional concludes the 2021 outdoor track and field season for the Keydets.

