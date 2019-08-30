VMI Men’s Soccer drops home opener to Winthrop

Winthrop scored twice in the first half and went on to defeat the VMI men’s soccer team Friday 2-0 in the Keydets’ season opener on Patchin Field.

The Eagles opened the scoring at 28:53 as Daniel Vicaria Baker scored off a free kick from Jordan Walshaw. Walshaw found the back of the net in the 38th minute on a feed from Cameron Thayer to end the scoring.

The visitors held a 17-9 edge in total shots, while VMI had a 5-4 advantage in corner kicks. The Keydets earned three corner kicks in the second half. Sophomore keeper Broden Schull made three stops for VMI, while Chandler Gaunce preserved the shutout with one save.

It was the first game as head coach for VMI’s Charlie Hubbard, who served as an assistant the past three seasons.

The Keydets (0-1) travel to UNC-Asheville Wednesday at 6 p.m. in another non-conference clash.

