VMI goes crazy from three in 88-61 win over Stetson

VMI hit 18 three-pointers on its way to a dominant 88-61 victory over visiting Stetson at Cameron Hall in the first Saturday home game of the season.

With the double-digit number of treys, the Keydets (4-7, 0-1) have now converted at least 10 three-pointers in five of the last six games.

Freshman guard Travis Evee again led the charge with a team-high 18 points as he went 5-of-9 from three-point range. Fellow freshman Kamdyn Curfman scored 14 points as he put in four treys while junior Myles Lewis shot 5-6 from the field to total 12 points in the game.

Senior guard Garrett Gilkeson earned 11 points on the afternoon including three treys, while freshman Louis Tang also poured in 11 points spurred by three treys. Starting for the first time this season, senior center Tyler Creammer put in solid minutes and contributed five points while grabbing a team-high five rebounds on the afternoon.

“I thought it was a really good team effort,” VMI coach Dan Earl said. “A lot of guys affected the game and we had five in double figures scoring. It certainly helps when you have guys make shots and when the ball goes in the basket, it makes everything a little better. I thought defensively we did a good job, as well. I thought our defense was solid even when they were hitting shots at the (shot clock) buzzer in the first half and hopefully in the second half they weren’t going to continue to do that.

The Keydets earned 25 points off Stetson turnovers and scored 19 points on second-chance opportunities while holding the Hatters to four points for the category.

VMI returns to action Wednesday at home against Ferrum College. Tipoff at Cameron Hall is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

