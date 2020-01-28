VMI Football: Keydets face challenging 2020 schedule

A renewal of a longtime series with the University of Virginia and the first-ever meeting with Princeton highlight the 2020 VMI football schedule announced Tuesday.

The Keydets and Cavaliers will meet in Charlottesville on Sept. 12, marking the first VMI visit to Scott Stadium since the 2013 season. It will be the 84th meeting between the schools.

Princeton visits Lexington one week later on Sept. 19 in the first ever meeting between the Keydets and Tigers. It will also mark the first VMI football game against an Ivy League school since the Keydets played at Columbia in 1939.

Five home games are slated for Foster Stadium in 2020 including the Oct. 31 Military Classic of the South as VMI and The Citadel battle for the Silver Shako Trophy the Keydets recaptured in Charleston last fall. Other home dates are Furman (October 3), ETSU (Oct. 24), and Mercer (Nov. 21).

VMI will open up Southern Conference play on the road at Chattanooga on Sept. 26.

Times for both home and road games will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for home games will go on sale July 1. For information, go to vmitickets.com or call 540-464-7266.

2020 VMI Football Schedule

Sept. 5 at Robert Morris TBA

Sept. 12 at Virginia TBA

Sept. 19 PRINCETON TBA

Sept. 26 at Chattanooga* TBA

Oct. 3 FURMAN* TBA

Oct. 10 OPEN

Oct. 17 at Wofford* TBA

Oct. 24 ETSU* TBA

Oct. 31 THE CITADEL* TBA

Nov. 7 at Western Carolina* TBA

Nov. 14 at Samford* TBA

Nov. 21 MERCER* TBA

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

*Denotes Southern Conference Game

