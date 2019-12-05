VMI Basketball: Duquesne defeats Keydets, 71-58

VMI got a career-high 26 points from freshman guard Travis Evee, but the Keydets still came up short at Duquesne, 71-58, on Wednesday.

The Keydets led 30-19 with 2:19 remaining in the first half, but Duquesne closed with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 30-24 at halftime. The Dukes outscored VMI 47-28 in the game’s final 20 minutes, including the first six points of the second half for an 11-0 surge.

“We knew Duquesne was a great second half team. We reminded our guys of that – that you have to come out of the locker room and play really smart and strong with the ball. They had that run to start the second half that set the tone,” VMI coach Dan Earl said.

Evee hit 9-of-17 shots from the floor and 4-of-10 three pointers on the evening with three rebounds. Senior guard Garrett Gilkeson had 12 points, three three-pointers, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior Tyler Creammer corralled a team-high nine rebounds and added four points and three assists. Kamdyn Curfman scored six points.

Michael Hughes paced Duquesne with 23 points (10-11 shooting), 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Sincere Carry scored 13 with eight assists and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 11 points.

“I thought we played hard, but we have to be smarter,” Earl said. “We got blocked 10 times, and you just can’t do that. It’s part of figuring out how to be a good college basketball team. But when you drive in there, if you are not going to be able to out-jump guys, then you have to be smarter whether that’s a shot fake or a couple of extra pivots and pitching it out and driving it again.

“Duquesne is a very good team and give them a ton of credit, and they did what they had to do in the second half.”

VMI (3-7) returns home to Cameron Hall Saturday to face Stetson at 1 p.m.

