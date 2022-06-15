VMI alum Reed Garrett back in MLB; throws two scoreless innings in Nats loss

VMI alum Reed Garrett made his 2022 MLB debut for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, throwing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Nats in a 10-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Garrett allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one in his 24-pitch outing.

Garrett, a 2014 VMI baseball alum, had last pitched in the Majors in 2019, when he appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen for the Detroit Tigers, with an 8.22 ERA in 15.1 innings.

Garrett pitched in Japan in 2020 and 2021, posting a 7-5 record with a 3.43 ERA in 111 relief appearances.

He returned to the States on a minor-league deal with the Nationals this year, and had put up a 4-3 record with a 4.33 ERA in 22 relief appearances with the Triple-A Rochester RedWings before getting the callup.

At VMI from 2012-2014, Garrett 11-17 with a 3.29 ERA in 56 appearances, including 23 starts.

His best season was his junior year, in 2014, when he was 6-6 with a 2.23 ERA in 13 starts.

Garrett was taken by the Texas Rangers in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Story by Chris Graham

