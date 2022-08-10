Virginia to receive more than $64 million in funding from infrastructure bill
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan effort to rebuild and provide jobs for the United States, will provide $64,207,045 in federal funding to go toward Virginia infrastructure projects.
Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant award Tuesday. Awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, according to a press release, the funding will assist communities in planning and carrying out projects with local or regional impact.
“Virginia continues to benefit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Warner and Kaine said in the press release. “We are thrilled to see this funding head to Virginia for improvements throughout the Commonwealth that will have a direct impact on Virginians’ daily lives.”
The Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path in Albemarle County will receive $2,007,045 for the planning of a project to develop a shared use path between the City of Charlottesville, the community of Crozet, and Western Albemarle and Nelson County.
In Richmond, $18.4 million will go to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard Bridge in for the replacement of the existing bridge structure over the CSX Railroad at the city’s crossroads with the eastern seaboard interstate highway corridor.
The I-95/Route 1 Revitalizations Planning Project in Spotsylvania County will receive $3 million for the planning of a project that will provide multimodal improvements along the US Route 1 corridor from I-95/Exit 126 to Route 208/Lafayette Boulevard.
The Long Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing Project in Arlington and Washington, D.C. will receive $20 million to create a new bicycle-pedestrian bridge across the Potomac River between Long Bridge Park in Arlington and West Potomac Parks in D.C.
The City of Portsmouth’s High Street Innovation will receive $19.3 million to convert the existing four-lane undivided arterial to a two-lane divided road section allowing for road integration of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.
In Essex County, $1.5 million will go toward Community Connectivity and Mobility to plan to conduct a multimodal assessment and develop a master plan that will propose projects and cost estimates for future projects. Planning activities will also involve connecting select priority parcels and destinations.