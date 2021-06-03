Virginia Tech to play St. Bonaventure in Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout

Matchups for the first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout were announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Thursday, and Virginia Tech is set to square off against St. Bonaventure on Friday, Dec. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Hokies and the Bonnies are part of a one-day quadruple-header that will also feature NC State vs. Richmond, Charlotte vs. Wake Forest and East Carolina vs. Liberty.

Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

Tech and St. Bonaventure have met 16 times previously on the hardwood, with the Hokies owning an 11-5 advantage. The Hokies have won three straight in the series, but have not played their former conference foes since 2011.

For the first time in program history, St. Bonaventure won both the Atlantic-10 regular season and tournament titles outright last season.

With the announcement of the December game against the Bonnies, Tech now has three confirmed games for its 2021-22 season. The Hokies had previously publicized they will be playing in the NIT Season Tip-Off, Nov. 24 and 26, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

