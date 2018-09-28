Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Duke game

Virginia Tech cadets Delaney McQuade and Mariam Okwei will receive the flags at this week’s football game at Duke.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Okwei, a senior majoring in industrial and systems engineering in the College of Engineering, was chosen for her ability to balance a demanding academic schedule with her corps activities. This semester, she is the 2nd Battalion public affairs officer.

She is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and in the Citizen-Leader Track.

McQuade, a junior majoring in meteorology in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, was chosen for her dedication to training first-year cadets and inspiring them by her own high standards, especially in maintaining her room and uniforms.

She is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship, in Naval ROTC, and a member of the corps’ color guard.

