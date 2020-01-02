 

Virginia Tech alums Angelo, Tony McCartney named Belk Bowl Hokie Heroes

Published Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 11:11 am

belk bowl hokie heroes

Capt. Angelo McCartney (left) and Capt. Tony McCartney were selected as the Belk Bowl Hokie Heroes. Photos courtesy of Angelo and Tony McCartney.

Angelo and Tony McCartney, brothers serving as captains in the U.S. Air Force, were selected as the Hokie Heroes for the Belk Bowl.

Angelo McCartney is deployed to the Middle East, where he flies the F-35A Lightning II stealth aircraft in its first-ever combat deployment. A 2013 alumnus of the Corps of Cadets, he earned a degree in aerospace engineering from the College of Engineering and minors in leadership studies and mathematics.

Tony McCartney is a contracting officer deployed for six months to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support in partnership with NATO and Afghan allies. A 2011 graduate of the Corps of Cadets, he earned a degree in management from the Pamplin College of Business and minors in leadership studies and human resources management.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

