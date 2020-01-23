Bryce Perkins selected for 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins gets a chance to showcase his skills this weekend at the 2020 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge.

The annual skills competition is being taped to air on ESPN2 on Friday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m.

The competition will feature 24 of college football’s brightest stars divided into six teams representing the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and four of the best players from the Group of 5.

Individual events include the State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course, the Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge and the Hands Competition.

As many as 10 athletes participating in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge are first-round prospects, according to various of draft projections.

Perkins is starting to get some love in mock drafts as a possible late Day 2 pick after leading Virginia to the ACC Coastal Division title, the program’s first, and an appearance in the Orange Bowl in 2019.

The 6’3”, 215-pounder threw for a school-record 3,538 yards in 2019, with 22 TDs and 12 INTs, and demonstrated over his two-year stint as the starter at UVA that he can move the chains with his feet, running for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two seasons.

